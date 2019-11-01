Redskins' Defense Looking To Build Upon Recent Red Zone Success Vs. Buffalo

The Redskins' defense struggled to find much consistency through the first six weeks of the season, as stretches of solid play were followed by long scoring drives from the opposition.

A big part of the problem stemmed from the team's difficulties to defend in the red zone. Washington had allowed touchdowns 63.64% of the time over that stretch, which was seventh-worst in the league.

"Keep going forward," said safety Landon Collins after the Miami Dolphins game Oct. 13, urging his team to continue to fight. "Just make the competition harder as much as we can and play our technique and do our job."

But against San Francisco and Minnesota, that trend started to change. The Redskins allowed just one touchdown in eight red zone trips, which was among the best in the league and helped push their seasonal average to 50.00% on the year.