Phidarian Mathis wants to 'show everybody who I really am' in third season

The past two seasons have been tough on **Phidarian Mathis.**

Mathis, a second-round pick from 2022, was supposed to provide depth on the defensive line behind Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne by serving as the run-stopper who could hold up blocks and allow linebackers to make plays. He played four snaps as a rookie before tearing his meniscus and missing the rest of the season.

Flash forward to last August, and Mathis was back, fully healthy and showing improvement in practice. Then he injured his calf and sat out for most of training camp. He made the initial 53-man roster, but he was placed on Injured Reserve not long after that and missed half the season.

The constant cycle of progress and regression has been a theme for Mathis' professional career. The setbacks have prevented him from showing his full potential to help the team, and it's taken a toll on Mathis' physical and mental fortitude.

Still, Mathis knows he has much to be thankful for. Even though his impact was still nowhere close to where he wanted it to be, he played in 10 games with 262 snaps. With the chance to go into the offseason with a clean bill of health in front of him, he's ready to get back to work.