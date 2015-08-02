PHOTOS: Training Camp Practices, Day 4

Check out these images of the Washington Redskins' walkthrough and practice from Sunday's fourth day of training camp in Richmond, Va.
Aug. 2 Practice:
The Washington Redskins conducted their fourth day of training camp practice Sunday, August 2, 2015, at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.
Aug. 2 Walkthrough:
The Washington Redskins conducted their fourth day of training camp walkthrough practices Sunday, August 2, 2015, at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.
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