Practice notes | Chase Young cleared to return, will be active for Week 2

For the first time this season, the Washington Commanders will have their complete quartet of first-round defensive linemen available to them.

Defensive end Chase Young, who missed the 2023 season opener with a stinger that first began bothering him in the preseason, was a full participant on Friday and has been cleared to play in Washington's Week 2 road trip against the Denver Broncos.

"The young man is chomping at the bit," head coach Ron Rivera told reporters last week. "He's done everything that he possibly could and he's getting himself ready to play."

Young, who started the week as limited during Wednesday's practice but was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday and Friday, first experienced discomfort in his neck during the Commanders' preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns. He sat out for the rest of that game, and while he did participate during some drills in subsequent practices, he did not play in either of the Commanders' remaining two preseason games.

Young was limited in practice throughout Week 1, but there were some signs that he was making progress. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said that Young was "working hard to be ready to go," and he added that Young looked as healthy as he had seen the defensive end since his rookie year. There was also Young saying in the locker room that he was "ready to go."

But Young still needed to meet with the doctor before the team could officially put him in the lineup. Young was cleared for contact, but the team also wanted to see how his body would react and decided to keep him out of the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.