Practice notes | Commanders want to help McLaurin get fourth 1,000-yard season

But over the last three games, McLaurin's production has risen rapidly. He had six catches of 141 yards -- a career high and currently his own 100-yard game of the season -- and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. Two weeks later against the San Francisco 49ers, he grabbed a 42-yard pass from Howell and scored his fourth touchdown of the season.

From Weeks 15-17, McLaurin has 252 yards on 13 receptions -- numbers that are much closer to what we have come to expect from McLaurin.

"I think that's the biggest thing is just shows his reliability," head coach Ron Rivera said when asked about the possibility of McLaurin getting 1,000 yards. "Just the fact that he's always there. He's always present and he is a guy that works at it. So, it is a good earmark for him if we can get that done."

Howell's connection with McLaurin on the field has been a work in progress, but the young quarterback knows how valuable a player like McLaurin can be for him. He prides himself on running crisp routes, and he pairs that with being one of the best contested catchers since he joined the NFL.

"I think when you're good at all those things, it sets you up for success," Howell said. "He works so hard, he's one of the hardest working guys we have on this team, and it shows out there on the field."

That doesn't necessarily mean the Commanders are going to look McLaurin's way more often than usual. As Howell said, "the game's going to go how it's going to go," so if the game dictates that the ball needs to go away from McLaurin, that's what they'll do to win.

Still, the team is aware of how close McLaurin is to hitting 1,000 yards, and Eric Bieniemy had a message for him this week.

"Hey man, listen, we're 54 yards away," Bieniemy told McLaurin. "You got to make it happen."

And Howell wants to make sure he does what he can to help McLaurin make it happen.