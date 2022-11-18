Practice report | Cole Holcomb, J.D. McKissic ruled OUT for Sunday

Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb and running back J.D. McKissic have been ruled out for the team's Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans, ensuring that the Commanders will be without their top tackler and one of their most versatile offensive weapons for the fourth and third game, respectively.
There have not been many updates on McKissic, who popped up on the injury report after Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts with a neck injury. Coach Ron Rivera said Nov. 12 that McKissic has been working with the doctors and that they want to be careful with the injury. There is no timeline for his return.
It is much the same with Holcomb, who has been dealing with a foot sprain for about a month. However, he did have a positive update on Thursday, as he was working off to the side with the rest of the injured players while the team went through positional drills. It was the first time Holcomb had been on the field with his teammates, which could be a sign that he is getting closer to a return.
Other positions have been affected by injuries as well. Tight end Armani Rogers has dealt with a knee injury all week, and after not appearing in practice on Friday, he will also be out for Sunday. Rogers has been a valuable piece to the Commanders because of his prowess as a blocker and receiver, which has impressed the coaching staff. It will give an opportunity for Cole Turner, who was doing red zone drills with the team on Friday, to have more of an impact.
Other players could be making a return this week, though. Linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) was listed as questionable for Sunday, and his return could alleviate some of the depth concerns at the position, although Washington has found a way to work around it with Kamren Curl playing closer to the line of scrimmage.
Jonathan Williams, who made a late appearance on the injury report last week, is also questionable after being out with a knee injury on Monday night.
Rookie cornerback Christian Holmes was added to the injury report with a hamstring injury and will be questionable as well. Holmes does not appear much in terms of defensive snaps, but he has been an asset on special teams as a gunner.
Other players who appeared on the injury report, including center Tyler Larsen, receiver Curtis Samuel, tight end Logan Thomas and running back Antonio Gibson, are all expected to be active on Sunday.
Chase Young remains a key storyline for the Commanders as he gets back into game shape. Washington wants to see Young get more confidence in his knee, and while he has made progress, it is unclear as to whether he will be activated for Sunday.
One thing is clear, though: Washington does not intend to put Young on the field until he is physically ready.