News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice report | Cole Holcomb, J.D. McKissic ruled OUT for Sunday

Nov 18, 2022 at 12:31 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

DSC09336
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb and running back J.D. McKissic have been ruled out for the team's Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans, ensuring that the Commanders will be without their top tackler and one of their most versatile offensive weapons for the fourth and third game, respectively.

There have not been many updates on McKissic, who popped up on the injury report after Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts with a neck injury. Coach Ron Rivera said Nov. 12 that McKissic has been working with the doctors and that they want to be careful with the injury. There is no timeline for his return.

It is much the same with Holcomb, who has been dealing with a foot sprain for about a month. However, he did have a positive update on Thursday, as he was working off to the side with the rest of the injured players while the team went through positional drills. It was the first time Holcomb had been on the field with his teammates, which could be a sign that he is getting closer to a return.

Other positions have been affected by injuries as well. Tight end Armani Rogers has dealt with a knee injury all week, and after not appearing in practice on Friday, he will also be out for Sunday. Rogers has been a valuable piece to the Commanders because of his prowess as a blocker and receiver, which has impressed the coaching staff. It will give an opportunity for Cole Turner, who was doing red zone drills with the team on Friday, to have more of an impact.

PHOTOS | Week 11 Practice 11/17

The Washington Commanders were in the practice bubble on Thursday to prepare for their Week 11 game against the Houston Texans. Check out the top photos from the afternoon.

Week 11 Thursday Practice17899
1 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17943
2 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17940
3 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17942
4 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17937
5 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17939
6 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17935
7 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17938
8 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17941
9 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17923
10 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17934
11 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17936
12 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17932
13 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17927
14 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17933
15 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17928
16 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17929
17 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17931
18 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17930
19 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17924
20 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17926
21 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17925
22 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17918
23 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17922
24 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17920
25 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17915
26 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17921
27 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17916
28 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17919
29 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17917
30 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17914
31 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17913
32 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17911
33 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17908
34 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17912
35 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17910
36 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17903
37 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17906
38 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17907
39 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17909
40 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17904
41 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17905
42 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17902
43 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17901
44 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17898
45 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17897
46 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Week 11 Thursday Practice17900
47 / 47
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Other players could be making a return this week, though. Linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) was listed as questionable for Sunday, and his return could alleviate some of the depth concerns at the position, although Washington has found a way to work around it with Kamren Curl playing closer to the line of scrimmage.

Jonathan Williams, who made a late appearance on the injury report last week, is also questionable after being out with a knee injury on Monday night.

Rookie cornerback Christian Holmes was added to the injury report with a hamstring injury and will be questionable as well. Holmes does not appear much in terms of defensive snaps, but he has been an asset on special teams as a gunner.

Other players who appeared on the injury report, including center Tyler Larsen, receiver Curtis Samuel, tight end Logan Thomas and running back Antonio Gibson, are all expected to be active on Sunday.

Chase Young remains a key storyline for the Commanders as he gets back into game shape. Washington wants to see Young get more confidence in his knee, and while he has made progress, it is unclear as to whether he will be activated for Sunday.

One thing is clear, though: Washington does not intend to put Young on the field until he is physically ready.

Related Content

news

3 keys to Washington securing a win in Houston

The Washington Commanders will go on the road for the second straight week to play the Houston Texans. Here are three keys to the Commanders getting over .500 for the first time since Week 1, presented by KIA.

news

Wake Up Washington | Brian Robinson 'led the charge' establishing Commanders' physical mentality vs. Eagles

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

news

Practice report | Darrick Forrest's growth comes from 'very conscientious' attention to detail

Forrest has the third-highest PFF grade among all safeties in his second season, and that is credit to his intense focus and work off the field to stay ready.

news

Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation to feed 2,500 Prince George's County families in need at 20th annual Harvest Feast

The 20th annual Harvest Feast is in partnership with regional hunger relief organization Capital Area Food Bank, Bank of America, FedEx, Paisano's Pizza, PepsiCo, the Prince George's County Department of Social Services, and Safeway.

news

The case for Terry McLaurin to make his first Pro Bowl

McLaurin has already built an impressive resume, but he has yet to be voted to a Pro Bowl. It's time to change that.

news

'Beginning to pay off': Commanders know what upset win over Eagles could mean

The Washington Times' Matthew Paras takes a look inside the locker room after Washington's upset win over the Eagles.

news

Wake Up Washington | Slye points to trust, respect in special teams unit success

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

news

Commanders-Texans Week 11 injury report

The Washington Commanders and Houston Texans have announced their injury reports for the Week 11 matchup.

news

Commanders vs. Texans preview | Heading down to H-Town

The Washington Commanders will go on the road for the second time in as many weeks to take on the Houston Texans. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

From the booth | The top 5 outcomes under Ron Rivera, so far..

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein gives his top five Commanders game in head coach Ron Rivera's tenure.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera wants Commanders to turn all their focus to next opponent

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Advertising