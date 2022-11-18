Practice report | Cole Holcomb, J.D. McKissic ruled OUT for Sunday

Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb and running back J.D. McKissic have been ruled out for the team's Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans, ensuring that the Commanders will be without their top tackler and one of their most versatile offensive weapons for the fourth and third game, respectively.

There have not been many updates on McKissic, who popped up on the injury report after Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts with a neck injury. Coach Ron Rivera said Nov. 12 that McKissic has been working with the doctors and that they want to be careful with the injury. There is no timeline for his return.

It is much the same with Holcomb, who has been dealing with a foot sprain for about a month. However, he did have a positive update on Thursday, as he was working off to the side with the rest of the injured players while the team went through positional drills. It was the first time Holcomb had been on the field with his teammates, which could be a sign that he is getting closer to a return.