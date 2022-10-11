'Pull as we climb': Mentorship making the difference for Latino members of Commanders football staff 

Dorantes offered that same care and thoughtfulness to Annabelle Somarriba when she came into the building this past summer. The 21-year-old Baltimore native found her mentorship from Dorantes to be one of the highlights of her couple months with the Commanders.

"It was really inspiring," Somarriba said. "I just have never had someone like that in that role, whether it's at school, or any other organization I've been a part of. It was just really cool to see how passionate she is about being a Latina woman in sports, how she's carried that throughout her career and how she's always been so vocal about it…it's something I look up to."

In fact, Somarriba and Diaz found themselves a part of historic franchise project during their summer internship: the launch of Somos, an employee resource group designed to empower, support and celebrate the Latino/a/x community within the Commanders and the DMV area. Those on the football side of the organization, including Dorantes and Castillo, spearheaded the initiative alongside those on the business side.

Whether it be an intern or a head position coach, the hiring approach and the mentality once in the building at the Commanders is the same: bring in the best people and formulate the best ideas. Diversity, Rivera and many of his staff will preach, is critical in achieving that goal. Opening the pool of candidates leads to finding the best talent. Giving a seat at the table to those with different backgrounds and world views wards off groupthink and encourages creativity.

The pipeline into the NFL for the Latino community has not been around for decades like it has been for others, so it needs a few changemakers to keep laying ground and fortifying the path.