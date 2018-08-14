Redskins Are Banking On Their Young Cornerbacks To Carry The Load In The Secondary

"I think that the whole point of it is, we have to get them the reps, you know?" Gruden said. "When somebody else is here and Fabian is not taking reps it's not doing anybody any good. So, we have to see Fabian, Fabian has got to get through it, learn it, make his mistakes, [and] we have to get them corrected. So when we play Arizona [Cardinals] we have great confidence that Fabian knows what to do and how to communicate in the leverages and techniques that we want him to play and I think he will be fine once that hits."