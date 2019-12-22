Five Takeaways: Redskins Vs. Giants, Week 16

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Redskins entered Week 16 with a home finale against the New York Giants and lost in overime 41-35. Here are five takeaways from the game:

1. Dwayne Haskins had another strong opening.

Haskins had his best statistical game in last week's 37-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and he followed that up with another great performance against the Giants.

Last week, Haskins started the Eagles game by completing his first five passes. This week he was even better, going 10-of-10 for 121 yards and hitting five different targets. One of his prettiest throws went to wide receiver Cam Sims, who made a leaping catch for a 15-yard gain.

To make things even better, Haskins was finding receivers in the end zone. He led the Redskins' offense on a nine-play 75-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard pass to Steven Sims Jr. He followed that up on the very next drive with a six-yard pass to tight end Hale Hentges to tie the game at 14.

Haskins cooled down for the rest of the half but looked to come out strong at the start of the third quarter. His day was cut short, though, as he went down with an ankle injury on the first play of the second half. He did not return for the rest of the game.