With Dwayne Haskins Injured, Redskins Battle Back But Fall To Giants In Overtime

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Redskins trailed the New York Giants, 28-14, following the first offensive play of the second half on Sunday afternoon.

But in that moment, the score was not as important as the player down on the FedExField grass: rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

As Haskins readied to take a sack, two Giants defenders contorted his body before bringing him to the ground. The 15th overall pick remained there for several minutes, writhing in pain, before limping towards the tunnel with trainers. He then hopped on the team's medical cart and headed off into the locker room, officially listed as questionable, then downgraded to doubtful, to return with an ankle injury.

Haskins would not retake the field Sunday -- veteran Case Keenum replaced him and played valiantly in the Redskins' 41-35 overtime loss -- but he did walk back onto the sidelines with a trainer not long after leaving the field of play. Haskins then told reporters in his postgame press conference that he wanted to go back into the game but was not allowed by the medical staff. When asked about his availability for Week 17 in Dallas, he said, "I want to play. If I can, I will. It's just an ankle sprain."

These are encouraging signs for Haskins following a serious injury scare, which cut short another promising half of football for the reigning NFL Rookie of the Week. Haskins completed 12 of his 15 passes Sunday for 133 yards and two touchdowns, hitting several different receivers to easily carve up the Giants' defense for the first 30 minutes of game action.