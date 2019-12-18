2019 Redskins Game Preview: Redskins/Giants, Week 16

Coming off of a tough loss at home to Philadelphia, the Redskins are back at FedExField to take on the New York Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of this divisional matchup:
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Find out more about Sunday's contest by visiting, HERE.
TICKETING INFORMATION
Make sure to secure your tickets before it's too late!
ALL-TIME SERIES
- New York leads, 102-69-4 overall, but the two are tied in their postseason matchups, 1-1.
- Neither team has swept the season series since the Giants did it in 2014.
- The Redskins lost in the pair's last meeting in Week 4, 24-3, behind 258 total yards from quarterback Daniel Jones.
Check out photos of the Washington Redskins during their regular season Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
COACHING STAFF
Redskins:
- HC Bill Callahan
- OC Kevin O'Connell
- DC Greg Manusky
- STC Nate Kaczor
Giants:
- HC Pat Shurmur
- OC Mike Shula
- DC James Bettcher
- STC Thomas McGaughey
KEY NEW FACES
Redskins:
- LB Jon Bostic / Montez Sweat / Cole Holcomb
- S Landon Collins
- CB Jimmy Moreland / Danny Johnson
- OT Ereck Flowers / Donald Penn
- QB Dwayne Haskins
- WR Terry McLaurin / Steven Sims / Kelvin Harmon
Giants:
- QB Daniel Jones
- WR Golden Tate / Darius Slayton
- S Antoine Bethea / Julian Love
- CB DeAndre Baker / Sam Beal
- LB Markus Golden / Oshane Ximines
- DL Dexter Lawrence / Leonard Williams
- G Kevin Zeitler
- OT Mike Remmers
OTHER SIGNIFICANT CHANGES
Redskins:
- With Quinton Dunbar's status still unknown and Ryan Kerrigan placed on the injured reserve list, Washington will continue to lean on younger defensive players. That includes cornerback Danny Johnson and linebacker Ryan Anderson, both of whom played well in increased roles last week.
- The Redskins' passing attack had its best success with Dwayne Haskins under center last week against the Eagles; the rookie quarterback went 19-for-28 for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Terry McLaurin also continued to shine, hauling in five catches for 130 yards and one score, as did Steven Sims Jr., who recorded five receptions and a touchdown on a team-high 11 targets.
Giants:
- For the last two weeks, 16-year veteran Eli Manning has started for the New York Giants in place of rookie Daniel Jones, who was sidelined with a high ankle sprain. If Jones is unable to go again, Manning will earn his 30th career start against the Redskins in Week 16.
- On Oct. 28, the Giants acquired defensive linemen Leonard Williams from the New York Jets, giving them more versatility along their youth-filled defensive front. Since the trade, Williams has registered nine quarterback hits but zero sacks.
- Cornerback Janoris Jenkins was cut by the Giants last week for an offensive tweet he sent out while interacting with a fan online. Before his release, Jenkins was the most-tenured Giants defensive starter and team-leader in interceptions (four).
STORYLINES/THINGS TO WATCH
- Redskins searching for first divisional win of the season -- Washington is 0-4 against NFC East opponents heading into Sunday's tilt. Against the struggling 3-11 New York Giants, the burgundy and gold have perhaps their best opportunity to pick up a divisional win.
- Saquon Barkley returns to FedexField -- In Week 14's matchup between the Giants and Redskins at FedexField last season, Barkley posted a career-high in yards gained (170) and ran for a career-long score of 78 yards in the second quarter. On Sunday, Washington, which has allowed 100-yard rushers in consecutive weeks, will try to prevent that sort of production this time around.
- Daniel Jones vs. Dwayne Haskins -- With Jones expected to return for this weekend's matchup, Sunday should be the first time both quarterbacks will face off as starters (Haskins played in the second half of the first meeting, but did not start). Jones was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 Draft, while Haskins was the 15th overall selection.
INTRIGUING MATCHUPS
- WR Terry McLaurin vs. Giants' secondary -- New York's secondary, which has been victim to big plays all season long, faces another challenge in having to guard Terry McLaurin on Sunday. The third-round draft pick is coming off of a career-high 130-yard performance against the Eagles.
- Redskins' offensive line vs. Giants' defensive line -- Outside of linebacker Markus Golden, New York's front seven has struggled getting to the passer. If they hope to buck that trend, they'll need to break down a Washington offensive line that allowed zero sacks in Week 15.
- WR Darius Slayton vs. Redskins' secondary -- Rookie Darius Slayton, a fifth-round draft pick out of Auburn, has emerged as a focal point in the Giants offense. Slayton, who has scored three times in the past two weeks, leads all first year wideouts with eight touchdowns.
- Giants' offensive tackles vs. Redskins' edge rushers -- Starting in place of the injured Ryan Kerrigan, Anderson shined against Philadelphia, posting two sacks and three forced fumbles. Now, facing off against an inconsistent offensive line and spotty quarterback play, he's set up for another impactful performance.
INJURY REPORT
- The injury report for the Week 16 matchup between the Redskins and the Giants can be found, HERE [Link].
PROJECTED WEATHER
REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS
Redskins:
- Passing — QB Case Keenum (1343 yards)
- Rushing — RB Adrian Peterson (784 yards)
- Receiving — WR Terry McLaurin (833 yards)
- Touchdowns — QB Case Keenum (9)
- Tackles — S Landon Collins (110, 74 solo)
- Sacks — DL Matt Ioannidis (8.5)
- Interceptions — CB Quinton Dunbar (4)
Giants:
- Passing — QB Daniel Jones (2374 yards)
- Rushing — RB Saquon Barkley (722 yards)
- Receiving — WR Darius Slayton (690 yards)
- Touchdowns — QB Daniel Jones (20)
- Tackles — S Antoine Bethea (98, 72 solo)
- Sacks — LB Markus Golden (9)
- Interceptions — LB Ryan Connelly (2)
REGULAR SEASON TEAM STATS
Redskins:
- Total offense — 32nd (269.5 YPG)
- Scoring offense — 31st (15.4 PPG)
- Passing offense — 32nd (168.4 YPG)
- Sacks allowed — 27th (44)
- Running offense — 20th (101.1 YPG)
- Third down offense — 32nd (28%)
- Total defense — 21st (363.8 YPG)
- Scoring defense — 22nd (24.8 PPG)
- Passing defense — T-12th (227.4 YPG)
- Sacks — T-7th (42)
- Running defense — 28th (136.4 YPG)
- Third down defense — T-30th (48%)
- Time of possession — 32nd (26:50)
- Turnover differential — 13th (+2)
Giants:
- Total offense — 25th (319.1 YPG)
- Scoring offense — 23rd (20.2 PPG)
- Passing offense — 21st (222.1 YPG)
- Sacks allowed — T-18th (38)
- Running offense — 22nd (96.9 YPG)
- Third down offense — T-21st (36%)
- Total defense — 25th (376.9 YPG)
- Scoring defense — 27th (27.3 PPG)
- Passing defense — 26th (261.8 YPG)
- Sacks — 22nd (32)
- Running defense — 22nd (115.1 YPG)
- Third down defense — T-17th (40%)
- Time of possession — T-27th (28:30)
- Turnover differential — 30th (-15)