Redskins Recap: Five Things We Learned During The Virtual Offseason Program

3. Terry McLaurin and the wide receivers are putting in work.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Haskins had plans set with McLaurin, Steven Sims Jr. and Kelvin Harmon to rent an AirBnB in South Florida and spend the summer working out together. Since those original arrangements fell through due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the four of them have been working together in Virginia for the past month. All that work is starting to pay off.

"I'll tell you first, Terry and Kelvin and Steve look great," Haskins said. "It's the best I've seen Terry, and I've known Terry since I was a freshman in college. So, everybody's putting in that work and it's showing."

Most know by now that McLaurin had one of the best rookie seasons for a receiver in franchise history (58 receptions, 919 yards and seven touchdowns), but McLaurin is ready to move forward with his career. He has been working since February on his route running, winning 1-on-1 matchups and how he attacks the ball.

"I felt like I didn't have any time to waste," he said about starting to train the Wednesday after the Super Bowl. "Really what was a contributing factor as well was just thinking of playing football for a full year and then getting right into training for my rookie year. I knew my body could handle it, but at the same time I just wanted to get some time off and then jump right into it."

While Haskins believes all three of his receivers have improved this offseason, McLaurin thinks Sims might have made the biggest jump. Sims has always been fast, McLaurin said, but his footwork has become so much cleaner because of the work he has put in.

"The way he's running his routes, his stems looks the same," McLaurin said. "I'm really excited to see him flourish in an offense that can showcase his versatility inside or out."

Harmon and Haskins, meanwhile, have been continually building their chemistry since February, and that extra time is obvious in their workouts. Haskins said Harmon is running like he never has before, while McLaurin added that he has "great burst in the way he's running his routes."