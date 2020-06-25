Expect Washington's Running Backs To Receive A Lot Of Targets In Scott Turner's Offense

This trend also holds true in the years before Scott Turner joined his father's staff. LaDainian Tomlinson, who played under Norv Turner for six seasons in San Diego, currently ranks third in NFL history for receptions by a running back (624), while Frank Gore set a career-high with 86 targets in San Francisco in 2006 and LaMont Jordan corralled 103 targets -- his next-highest was 34 -- and made 70 catches in Oakland the year before.

Scott Turner has made sure to mention that him and his father are different in terms of offensive strategy -- "we're our own people" -- but he'll still be running his version of the Air Coryell offense, which his father has been using for decades.