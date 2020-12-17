Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Defeats Seattle With An Overtime Field Goal

The Washington Football Team was looking to improve their record to 3-0 -- a feat that hasn't been accomplished since it's 1991 Super Bowl winning season. The only thing that stood in its way was the Seattle Seahawks, who were fresh off back-to-back wins against the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.

Washington was ahead from the start of the game, but it was clinging to just a 17-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter. With just over a minute left to play, wide receiver Darrell Jackson caught a six-yard pass from Matt Hasselbeck to tie up the game. Then, things got worse when Mark Brunell's pass went past Clinton Portis' outstretched hands and was caught by Seahawks cornerback Kelly Herndon.

Three plays later, Seattle's kicker Josh Brown stepped onto the field to hit a game-winning field goal. But his kick hit the upright and fell to the ground, sending the game into overtime.

Washington won the toss, and Brunell drove his offense 55 yards downfield with help from Santana Moss, who caught a 30 yard pass, to put Washington in field goal position.

With Washington's starting kicker John Hall out for the game due to injury, rookie backup Nick Novak stepped up to attempt the game-winning kick. Novak had helped Washington take a seven-point in the third quarter, but his his other attempt had been blocked. The pressure was on for him to deliver the lead one last time.