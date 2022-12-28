Rivera names Carson Wentz Commanders' starting quarterback vs. Browns

At the same time, Wentz prepared as if he could play at any moment, and that time came with nine minutes left to play against the 49ers. Wentz did much of what Washington hoped he would when it traded for him by completing seven of his 10 passes on the 11-play, 82-yard drive and capped things off with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel. He also spread the ball around to the offense's weapons, as four different pass-catchers were targeted on the drive.

"I thought he had pretty good command of what we were doing," Rivera said. "I thought he stood tall in the pocket. He made a couple of quick decisions, got the ball out quickly a couple times, and he threw some good balls."

Washington, which controls its playoff destiny in the final two games of the season, has a chance to earn a playoff berth if it wins out. Thanks to the tie against the New York Giants in Week 13, it has a half-game lead over teams like the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

"Obviously coming off a couple tough ones, close ones, it's tough," Wentz said. "But at the same time, to still have control of our destiny, it means a lot. Especially with where we started this year and everything we've gone through as a team."

The Commanders can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17 if they beat the Browns plus the Lions, Seahawks and Packers all lose.