Rivera reflects on 'euphoria' of unforgettable phone calls with draft picks

As great as the reactions from the players are, it is the smaller details during those calls that stick out to Rivera the most.

"To not just hear them, but their family's reactions," Rivera said. "You can tell when they first pick up the phone and you tell them who you are, and you hear the player say out loud, 'It's the Commanders.' And then you can kind of hear the silence as everyone is waiting. And then once you tell them, you hear the euphoria."

Each call is a special moment between Rivera and the player, but one that stood out the most was his interaction with Sam Cosmi, who broke down in tears while surrounded by his family.

"You see that, and you hear that, and you just go, 'Wow, that's really cool,'" Rivera said.

Rivera has called 26 players over the course of his time in Washington, and tonight, when the Commanders are on the clock, he will make another memory with a young player who has aspired to be in the NFL since they were kids.