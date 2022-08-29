Ron Rivera, players offer support for Brian Robinson as he recovers from gunshot wounds

Rivera has received several difficult phone calls in his career, but this one was certainly harder than most. He and running backs coach Randy Jordan were watching film on Robinson when he heard the news. "It blindsided me a bit," Rivera said, and he immediately told Jordan, who understandably took the news hard initially.

From that point, Rivera informed general manager Martin Mayhew, and a contingent that included Rivera, Jordan, Mayhew, Dan and Tanya Snyder and team president Jason Wright drove to the hospital, where they were joined by Robinson's aunt and uncle. A number of Robinson's teammates were also at the hospital to give him their support.

"It's sad," said defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. "You never want to see something like that happen. By the grace of God, he's okay … That's really what's the most important thing right now."

One of the first things that Robinson asked Rivera to do when the head coach got to see him was to tell his teammates and as many people that he was doing well.