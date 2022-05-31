Riveras open up on how Filipino ancestors shaped views of hard work, sacrifice, family priorities

Rivera's grandfather on his mother's side was born in the Philippines before migrating to the Salinas Valley in California. With that region being one of the most productive agricultural regions in the state, Palma found a job as a farm worker, and he made a living off moving from one farm to the next, working the fields.

It was tough work, Rivera said, and he learned a lot from watching how Palma handled himself, especially by how he always was available for his family, despite the physical demands of his job.

Sports have always been a part of Rivera's life. He inherited his love for football through his uncles, one of which was well-known in the Salina Valley for his talent, and his brothers. When he finally got the chance to be on the field, he wanted to emulate them.

That was one motivation for Rivera; the other was seeing Palma in the stands cheering on him and his cousin, no matter where their games were. Palma loved sports, partly for the entertainment of it, but mostly because he got to see his nieces, nephews and grandkids succeed.

"It was really a lot of fun knowing he was in the stands, because you tried a little harder," Rivera said. "You wanted to have that success because he was there, and it was always cool."

And Palma made sure Rivera knew how much he supported his grandson. If he scored a touchdown, Rivera would get a dollar or a trip to McDonald's after the game. There was a wall in Palma's house that had photos of all his grandkids, and every one of them were in their sports uniforms.