'It's just had a huge influence on my path in life': Keith Ismael reflects on ways AAPI identity influenced football career, athlete mentality

"Football has always been a big part of me, especially being of Pacific Islander descent, that's one of the main sports you're supposed to play as a young boy," Ismael said.

His dad played at Florida A&M. His uncle played at Oregon. All of his cousins played growing up. For Ismael, playing football felt more like embracing a purpose than choosing a sport to join. In addition to being influenced by the participation of his male relatives, his attitude and feelings towards football were inspired by standout pro players with AAPI roots.

"One of the most iconic for me was for sure watching Troy Polamalu play for the Steelers, like his hair flowing out. He's just knocking fools," Ismael said. "I mean, it was great to see, and it inspired me."

In Polamalu and others, the budding football star from the Bay Area saw what he could be. After impressing in high school, Ismael piqued the interest of a handful of schools, including Colorado State, Hawaii and Eastern Washington. He ultimately chose to play at San Diego State, excited by the vision of the Aztecs' offensive line coach who believed Ismael could be a standout center.

"Fast forward two years later and I'm starting at center for San Diego State. [Playing center] was something foreseen by a lot of very important people around me in my football life," Ismael said. "I also felt like it was just a natural position for me. I liked being able to see what's going on and take control."