Rookie Cornerback Tevin Mitchel Likely Out For Year

The Redskins selected him in the sixth round (182nd overall) in May's NFL Draft.

With Mitchel out, three young players – Deshazor Everett, Tajh Hasson and Trey Wolfe – could see added reps in practices for defensive coordinator Joe Barry and defensive backs coach Perry Fewell.

Everett, a rookie out of Texas A&M, signed with the Redskins on Saturday in the wake of Breeland's injury. He played collegiately at Texas A&M from 2011-14, appearing in 50 career games and recorded 218 total tackles (123 solo), 26 passes defensed, five interceptions and a fumble recovery during his career with the Aggies.

Hasson, a rookie out of UNLV, signed as an undrafted free agent May 28. In 51 career games for the Rebels, he recorded 159 career tackles (119 solo) with 19 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, three interceptions and a sack.

Wolfe, a first-year cornerback out of Fort Valley State, was signed to the Redskins' practice squad last November. He earned second-team Division II All-American honors after recording eight interceptions as a senior in 2013.

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