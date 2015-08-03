Rookie Cornerback Tevin Mitchel Likely Out For Year

Redskins rookie cornerback Tevin Mitchel, who tore the labrum in his left shoulder during Saturday's practice, will undergo surgery and likely miss the entire season, Jay Gruden said.*
Tevin Mitchel's season is likely over before it even began.
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Monday the rookie cornerback suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder during Saturday's training camp practice that will most likely require season-ending surgery.
Before suffering the injury, Mitchel was a possible candidate to get some early playing time at the cornerback position after Bashaud Breeland suffered a sprained MCL during Friday's practice, keeping him out four to six weeks.
Mitchel, an Arkansas product, made 29 starts for the Razorbacks over his four seasons at the school. During his senior season in 2014, he recorded 20 tackles along with eight passes defensed and two interceptions. His junior year he registered 47 tackles with five passes defensed and an interception.
Check out images of rookie cornerback Tevin Mitchel during his first few months as a Washington Redskin.
The Redskins selected him in the sixth round (182nd overall) in May's NFL Draft.
With Mitchel out, three young players – Deshazor Everett, Tajh Hasson and Trey Wolfe – could see added reps in practices for defensive coordinator Joe Barry and defensive backs coach Perry Fewell.
Everett, a rookie out of Texas A&M, signed with the Redskins on Saturday in the wake of Breeland's injury. He played collegiately at Texas A&M from 2011-14, appearing in 50 career games and recorded 218 total tackles (123 solo), 26 passes defensed, five interceptions and a fumble recovery during his career with the Aggies.
Hasson, a rookie out of UNLV, signed as an undrafted free agent May 28. In 51 career games for the Rebels, he recorded 159 career tackles (119 solo) with 19 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, three interceptions and a sack.
Wolfe, a first-year cornerback out of Fort Valley State, was signed to the Redskins' practice squad last November. He earned second-team Division II All-American honors after recording eight interceptions as a senior in 2013.
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