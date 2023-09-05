Sam Howell's Axiom helmet puts him a step ahead in vision, comfort and protection

The Axiom is also much lighter than the Speedflex and many other helmets used by NFL players. Howell's helmet weighs about four pounds, which is a half-pound lighter than the helmet Howell used in 2022.

Naturally, that did raise some questions from Howell in terms of protection from concussions, but the Axiom has precautions for that built into its design. In addition to a flexible portion near the top of the helmet that allows energy to get dispersed more evenly -- the Speedflex also has this feature -- the Axiom also has flexible portions on each side of the helmet to more effectively absorb impacts. It also has what Riddell calls "InSite Analytics," which uses sensors to measure impact severity.

"Obviously, I haven't taken very many hits with it," Howell said. "That's kind of the last thing I need to test and see," Howell said.

Aside from the protection against concussions, one of the biggest benefits the Axiom offers Howell is its increase in vision. It doesn't have a top bar, and there are fewer sidebars on the facemask. This is also tied to increased flexibility in the helmet itself, but it also provides Howell with a clearer view of the field.

Those distinctions, while subtle, make a noticeable difference when Howell is on the field.

"It feels like I'm not wearing a helmet," Howell said of the vision. "When you put it on, it feels a lot different."

Howell went back to the Speedflex just one time during the offseason. It was during the Commanders' first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, when the rain from that night got inside the top of his visor.

Unless the situation calls for it, though, Howell won't be switching back again anytime soon.