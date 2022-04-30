Sam Howell excited to reunite with Dyami Brown

Sam Howell had to wait until Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft to find out where he was going to continue his career, but the call was worth the patience.

After trading back to get into the fifth round, the Washington Commanders took the North Carolina quarterback with the 144th overall pick. His first call of the afternoon came from Ron Rivera, who told him the good news before the pick was announced on television.

His next call came from Washington wideout and former Tar Heel Dyami Brown, who helped Howell put up record-setting stats at North Carolina. It's easy to see why they're excited to be reunited.

"I'm super fired up. He's one of my best friends," Howell said. "We had so much fun together in North Carolina. I just can't wait to play with him again."