Social media reacts to Commanders drafting Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders have their quarterback of the future, taking LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick. Here's how social media reacted to the news.
Five things to know about Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders have drafted LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here are five things to know about the team's newest signal-caller.
Commanders draft Jayden Daniels with No. 2 overall pick
Daniels, who started his college career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU, completed 65% of his passes for 12,749 yards with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Daniels also adds dynamic ability as a runner, ranking first among quarterbacks in 2023 with 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Tracking Commanders' full 2024 draft picks
After months of speculation, the 2024 NFL Draft is here, and by the time the weekend is done, the Washington Commanders will have nine new players on their roster.
'It's the pinnacle': Family reacts to Green's jersey retirement
For his family, news of this decision feels even more special than many of the other impressive accomplishments on the legend's resume.
Commanders will retire Darrell Green's No. 28 jersey during 2024 season
Green, a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, member of the Commanders Ring of Fame and 1996 Walter Payton Man of the Year, will have his jersey retired during the 2024 season. He joins Sonny Jurgensen (No. 9), Bobby Mitchell (No. 49), Sammy Baugh (No. 33) and Sean Taylor (No. 21) as the only Washington players to receive the honor.
Marcus Mariota chose No. 0 as 'reminder' to prove doubters wrong
Mariota has worn a No. 8 jersey for most of his career. He chose to be the first quarterback in NFL history to wear a zero on his uniform, and there are a few reasons why.
Commanders can impact roster 'right away' in 2024 Draft
The Commanders have several paths they can take when they're on the clock. The challenge, and fun part, for Peters and his staff is picking the right one. Luckily for them, they feel like they're set up to take any they want.
Now healthy, Darrick Forrest wants to play 'my brand of football' in Year 4
Forrest was one of the better stories for the Commanders in 2022, going from special teams contributor to key piece of the team's secondary. A shoulder injury five games into the 2023 season prevented him from replicating that in Year 3, which brought some new mental obstacles with it, but now that he's fully healthy, he's ready to get back to his old self.
Wake Up Washington | A closer look at all the top prospects
A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 10.0
In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
2024 Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who will be available in the 1st round
In preparation for the draft, Commanders.com has been breaking down players who could be available in each round the Commanders have a pick. We're wrapping things up with the first round, where the Commanders hold the No. 2 pick.