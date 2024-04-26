 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Five things to know about Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Apr 25, 2024 at 08:28 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) tries to escape the grasp of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) tries to escape the grasp of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Washington Commanders have drafted LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here are five things to know about the team's newest signal-caller.

1. He's one of the most successful dual threat quarterbacks in FBS history.

College football has been dominated by mobile quarterbacks for most of recent history. Sure, there are some who can operate better from the pocket than others, but even the "traditional" players have some ability with their legs.

You'd be hard-pressed to find one better than Daniels. In fact, there are several stats that solidify him as one of the best.

We'll start with the obvious. Daniels wrapped up his college career as the only quarterback in FBS history with at least 12,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards. To be more specific, Daniels accumulated 16,056 total yards in five seasons, averaging 7.8 yards per touch and 123 touchdowns.

Daniels did it all for the Tigers last season, regardless of whether he was in the pocket or using his legs. His 95.6 QBR was the best in college football and ranked third among 73 Power Five quarterbacks with a rushing grade of 92.4. Both played a part in Daniels winning the Heisman, Davey O'Brien, Manning and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards.

No matter how he did it, Daniels elevated LSU's offense. Now, he's expected to do the same with the Burgundy & Gold.

PHOTOS | The best of Jayden Daniels

Check out the top photos of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels from his days at LSU and Arizona State. (Photos via The Associated Press)

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
1 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Charles Turner (69) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
2 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Charles Turner (69) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
3 / 99

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles for a 35-yard run past the Purdue defense including safety Antonio Stevens (35) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
4 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles for a 35-yard run past the Purdue defense including safety Antonio Stevens (35) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU running back Logan Diggs (3) takes a handoff from quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
5 / 99

LSU running back Logan Diggs (3) takes a handoff from quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries past Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York (21) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
6 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries past Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York (21) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs against Georgia State linebacker Jontrey Hunter (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
7 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs against Georgia State linebacker Jontrey Hunter (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
8 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels throws for a first down against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
9 / 99

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels throws for a first down against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
10 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
11 / 99

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final home game, before an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Daniels is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
12 / 99

FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final home game, before an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Daniels is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
13 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
14 / 99

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
15 / 99

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to throw as UNLV defensive lineman Kolo Uasike (94) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
16 / 99

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to throw as UNLV defensive lineman Kolo Uasike (94) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes under pressure in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
17 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes under pressure in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, right, hands off to running back Rachaad White during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
18 / 99

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, right, hands off to running back Rachaad White during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
19 / 99

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) performs in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
20 / 99

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) performs in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a first down against Southern California's Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) and Kana'i Mauga (26) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
21 / 99

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a first down against Southern California's Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) and Kana'i Mauga (26) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass in the first half of the Southeastern Conference Championship football game against Georgia Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
22 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass in the first half of the Southeastern Conference Championship football game against Georgia Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) pushes through an attempted tackle by Mississippi State safety Isaac Smith (20) for a second half touchdown during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. LSU won 41-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
23 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) pushes through an attempted tackle by Mississippi State safety Isaac Smith (20) for a second half touchdown during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. LSU won 41-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NCAA football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
24 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NCAA football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) tries to find a hole in the Arkansas defense as he runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
25 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) tries to find a hole in the Arkansas defense as he runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. LSU won 34-31. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
26 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. LSU won 34-31. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
27 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
28 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
29 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries as Auburn linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) pursues in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. LSU won 48-18. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
30 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries as Auburn linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) pursues in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. LSU won 48-18. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries for a gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
31 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries for a gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates his touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. LSU won 41-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
32 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates his touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. LSU won 41-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates a touchdown thrown by LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
33 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates a touchdown thrown by LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against Kent State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
34 / 99

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against Kent State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Ralph Freso/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, left, runs from Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, right, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
35 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, left, runs from Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, right, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State Jayden Daniels scrambles to score a touchdown against Washington in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
36 / 99

Arizona State Jayden Daniels scrambles to score a touchdown against Washington in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
37 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
38 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State Jayden Daniels scrambles to score a touchdown against Washington in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
39 / 99

Arizona State Jayden Daniels scrambles to score a touchdown against Washington in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks on the sideline the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. LSU won 62-0. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
40 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks on the sideline the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. LSU won 62-0. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates his touchdown with LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
41 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates his touchdown with LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) breaks away from Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
42 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) breaks away from Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles as he tries to get away from Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
43 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles as he tries to get away from Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Charles Turner (69) after scoring a 2-point conversion during overtime of the team's NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
44 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Charles Turner (69) after scoring a 2-point conversion during overtime of the team's NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels looks for a receiver against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
45 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels looks for a receiver against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
46 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles from the pocket as Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) can't make the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
47 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles from the pocket as Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) can't make the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) jogs between drills before an NCAA football game against Mississippi on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
48 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) jogs between drills before an NCAA football game against Mississippi on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs before the first half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
49 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs before the first half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DFILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) breaks away from Georgia State safety TyGee Leach (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Daniels was selected as The Associated Press college football player of the year, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the school's second winner in the past five seasons. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
50 / 99

DFILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) breaks away from Georgia State safety TyGee Leach (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Daniels was selected as The Associated Press college football player of the year, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the school's second winner in the past five seasons. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper near the goal line in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. LSU won 48-18. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
51 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper near the goal line in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. LSU won 48-18. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
52 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks for a receiver against Purdue during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
53 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks for a receiver against Purdue during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
54 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
55 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State's Jayden Daniels (5) slips the tackle of Arizona's Finton Connolly (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
56 / 99

Arizona State's Jayden Daniels (5) slips the tackle of Arizona's Finton Connolly (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
57 / 99

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Florida State won 24-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
58 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Florida State won 24-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
59 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
60 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball to score a touchdown during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
61 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball to score a touchdown during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
62 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
63 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
64 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is tripped up as he carries in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. LSU won 34-31. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
65 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is tripped up as he carries in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. LSU won 34-31. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
66 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs off the field following a win over Florida in an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
67 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs off the field following a win over Florida in an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Derick Hingle/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
68 / 99

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
69 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks for a receiver as Purdue defensive end Kydran Jenkins puts on pressure during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
70 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks for a receiver as Purdue defensive end Kydran Jenkins puts on pressure during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste (11) tackles LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Mississippi 55-49. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
71 / 99

Mississippi linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste (11) tackles LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Mississippi 55-49. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
72 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) rolls out to pass against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
73 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) rolls out to pass against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws during an NCAA football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
74 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws during an NCAA football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels gestures during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Arizona State won 42-23. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
75 / 99

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels gestures during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Arizona State won 42-23. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
76 / 99

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is stopped by Florida safety Kamari Wilson, right, and linebacker Brenton Cox Jr., left, as he tries to run from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
77 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is stopped by Florida safety Kamari Wilson, right, and linebacker Brenton Cox Jr., left, as he tries to run from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is tackled by Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody (42) and Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
78 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is tackled by Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody (42) and Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
79 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
80 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) tries to escape the grasp of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
81 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) tries to escape the grasp of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford defensive end Tucker Fisk, right front, helps sacks Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
82 / 99

Stanford defensive end Tucker Fisk, right front, helps sacks Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball to score a touchdown during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
83 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball to score a touchdown during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
84 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
85 / 99

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
86 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
87 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles under pressure from Florida State defensive lineman Patrick Payton (56) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
88 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles under pressure from Florida State defensive lineman Patrick Payton (56) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels scores on a carry as Washington's Cooper McDonald defends duirng the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
89 / 99

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels scores on a carry as Washington's Cooper McDonald defends duirng the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels runs against Arizona in the first half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
90 / 99

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels runs against Arizona in the first half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
91 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
92 / 99

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks during practice before the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
93 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks during practice before the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) avoids the tackle of UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
94 / 99

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) avoids the tackle of UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is sacked by Oregon State defensive back Mason Moran during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Oregon State won 35-34. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
95 / 99

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is sacked by Oregon State defensive back Mason Moran during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Oregon State won 35-34. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Steve Dykes/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is pressured by Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner while throwing a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
96 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is pressured by Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner while throwing a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
97 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels lifts college football's Heisman Trophy after winning it in New York, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Todd Van Emst/Pool Photo via AP)
98 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels lifts college football's Heisman Trophy after winning it in New York, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Todd Van Emst/Pool Photo via AP)

Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust/Pool/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball past Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
99 / 99

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball past Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. He's an insanely hard worker.

Daniels has always been a dynamic athlete, but there was a clear difference between his performances at Arizona State and those at LSU. He read the field better, was smarter about when to run and improved his deep ball accuracy.

How did he manage to go from a good player to one of the top quarterbacks in college football? It comes down to hard work.

"First player in the building, last guy to leave, any chance he could get to throw to those guys he would," wrote On3's Cody Bellaire. "But he really committed to learning that offense backwards and forwards."

Daniels spent so much time in the LSU facility that he had to ask for extended access to the building. He gets up at 5:30 a.m. to start watching film. Sometimes he watched with his receivers; other times, he was by himself.

"I don't have to worry about any other distractions," Daniels said. "I'm pretty much the only one in the building at the time. It's me, myself and my thoughts."

Daniels also went through a rigorous offseason workout plan ahead of the 2023 season, working with his personal position coach in California. They implemented a virtual-reality flight simulator from Germany that helped him practice reps at game speed.

The results show how much that work paid off. He set career-highs in completion rate (72.2%), yards per completion (11.7) and touchdowns (40).

"He's made some throws where he gets hit in the mouth this year and it's just throwing strikes down the field," said Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. "He's making a lot more NFL-type throws under duress and down the field than we've seen in the past."

Related Links

3. Family means everything to him.

Daniels didn't get to this point in his career by himself. He's had a massive support group since he started playing football. He knows how important they are to his success, and he took some time earlier this month to show his appreciation for a Players' Tribune piece.

"As the draft gets closer, I've been thinking a lot about the moments along my journey that have brought me to this point," Daniels wrote April 3. "And there's a lot of them. But first and foremost, I need to shine a light on my grandfather."

Daniels started with his grandfather because he was there "every step of the way, for 20 years of my life." He picked Daniels up from school, took him to practice and was like a best friend. Daniels was heartbroken when his grandfather passed away, followed by his grandmother two weeks later. The grief, as hard as it was, taught Daniels that "you really gotta love the ones that love you, because you never know when that time might be up."

His grandparents weren't the only ones who helped him get to the NFL. His mom, dad, sister and extended family were all there to help him achieve his dream. "It takes a village," Daniels wrote, "to get in this position. It also takes a lot of love. I just want to thank all of the people who helped me get to this point.

"I'm grateful for the people who loved and believed in me enough to invest their time and energy, just so I could have a shot at reaching my dreams."

4. He was one of the best deep-ball passers in college football.

It's clear that Daniels knows how to hurt defenses with his legs. He had 41 runs of at least 10 yards with 565 yards after contact and 51 rushing first downs.

But what about his ability to deliver clutch throws? Well, Daniels was dynamic in that category last year, too.

Daniels was the best quarterback in college football on passes of at least 20 yards, earning a 99.2 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023. He had 27 big-time throws on deep passes, which tied for third with Michael Penix Jr., with just one turnover-worthy play. He wasn't asked to sling the ball downfield often, with such throws only accounting for 16.6% of his 332 attempts, but his completion rate of 63.6% was the best among quarterbacks with at least 55 deep throw attempts.

And just for the sake of comparison, Daniels' 22 deep-ball touchdowns were more than Caleb Williams (15), Penix (14), Maye (13) and McCarthy (10).

The Commanders have several speedy wideouts on their roster, so players like Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson should love a quarterback who's going to give them shots downfield.

5. Good luck blitzing him.

All quarterbacks face pressure, and that's particularly true when you're a playmaker like Daniels. He was blitzed on 39.2% of his dropbacks, and like all quarterbacks, there were times when the pressure got to him (although, for what it's worth, he improved his sack total from 43 to 22 in 2023).

Those situations were also when Daniels was at his best. He ranked first among all FBS quarterbacks when blitzed, with PFF giving him a grade of 91.7. He completed 74.4% of his passes, throwing 20 touchdowns to zero interceptions with 10 big-time throws. He also accounted for 1,515 yards when blitzed, which ranked second behind Brayden Schager.

When it comes to overall pressure, Daniels ranked fourth overall and second among this year's top quarterback prospects with a PFF grade of 82.2. As a runner, Daniels was even more effective, leading his position with a grade of 87.3.

The Commanders have needed a player who knows how to perform when plays break down. They've had that at various moments over the years but not to the point where they could consistently be relied upon. Daniels will have growing pains as all rookies do, but his calm demeanor under pressure should help him take those moments in stride as he learns how to be an NFL signal-caller.

Related Content

news

Social media reacts to Commanders drafting Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders have their quarterback of the future, taking LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick. Here's how social media reacted to the news.
news

Commanders draft Jayden Daniels with No. 2 overall pick

Daniels, who started his college career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU, completed 65% of his passes for 12,749 yards with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Daniels also adds dynamic ability as a runner, ranking first among quarterbacks in 2023 with 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.  
news

Tracking Commanders' full 2024 draft picks

After months of speculation, the 2024 NFL Draft is here, and by the time the weekend is done, the Washington Commanders will have nine new players on their roster.
news

'It's the pinnacle': Family reacts to Green's jersey retirement  

For his family, news of this decision feels even more special than many of the other impressive accomplishments on the legend's resume.  
news

Commanders will retire Darrell Green's No. 28 jersey during 2024 season

Green, a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, member of the Commanders Ring of Fame and 1996 Walter Payton Man of the Year, will have his jersey retired during the 2024 season. He joins Sonny Jurgensen (No. 9), Bobby Mitchell (No. 49), Sammy Baugh (No. 33) and Sean Taylor (No. 21) as the only Washington players to receive the honor.
news

Marcus Mariota chose No. 0 as 'reminder' to prove doubters wrong

Mariota has worn a No. 8 jersey for most of his career. He chose to be the first quarterback in NFL history to wear a zero on his uniform, and there are a few reasons why.
news

Commanders can impact roster 'right away' in 2024 Draft

The Commanders have several paths they can take when they're on the clock. The challenge, and fun part, for Peters and his staff is picking the right one. Luckily for them, they feel like they're set up to take any they want. 
news

Now healthy, Darrick Forrest wants to play 'my brand of football' in Year 4

Forrest was one of the better stories for the Commanders in 2022, going from special teams contributor to key piece of the team's secondary. A shoulder injury five games into the 2023 season prevented him from replicating that in Year 3, which brought some new mental obstacles with it, but now that he's fully healthy, he's ready to get back to his old self. 
news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at all the top prospects

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
news

Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 10.0

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
news

2024 Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who will be available in the 1st round

In preparation for the draft, Commanders.com has been breaking down players who could be available in each round the Commanders have a pick. We're wrapping things up with the first round, where the Commanders hold the No. 2 pick. 
Advertising