Five things to know about Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

3. Family means everything to him.

Daniels didn't get to this point in his career by himself. He's had a massive support group since he started playing football. He knows how important they are to his success, and he took some time earlier this month to show his appreciation for a Players' Tribune piece.

"As the draft gets closer, I've been thinking a lot about the moments along my journey that have brought me to this point," Daniels wrote April 3. "And there's a lot of them. But first and foremost, I need to shine a light on my grandfather."

Daniels started with his grandfather because he was there "every step of the way, for 20 years of my life." He picked Daniels up from school, took him to practice and was like a best friend. Daniels was heartbroken when his grandfather passed away, followed by his grandmother two weeks later. The grief, as hard as it was, taught Daniels that "you really gotta love the ones that love you, because you never know when that time might be up."

His grandparents weren't the only ones who helped him get to the NFL. His mom, dad, sister and extended family were all there to help him achieve his dream. "It takes a village," Daniels wrote, "to get in this position. It also takes a lot of love. I just want to thank all of the people who helped me get to this point.