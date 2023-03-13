News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Social media reacts to Daron Payne signing his contract extension

Mar 13, 2023 at 07:41 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders have signed Daron Payne to a longterm extension, keeping one of the best defensive tackle on the team for years to come. Here is how social media reacted to the new.

