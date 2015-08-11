Starters May Play 'At Least' Quarter Thursday

"I would think at least a quarter right now, just off the top of my head, but we'll see," he told the media on Monday. "Could be longer. Just depends on how many plays you get. We'll probably have a pitch count on him and go from there."

Preseason snap counts for starters and backups vary depending on situations, with most of the first-team's action coming in the third preseason game while the backups and guys right on the cut line play mostly all of the last game.

Gruden said he's "excited, especially to see some of these young guys," but also wants to see how the some of the veteran players look, too, after months away from game action.

"I want to see our veteran guys progress, however much they play – if it's a quarter, if it's a half, I don't know yet – but I want to see how they're progressing in Year 2 of our system," Gruden said. "And then obviously the young guys, I want to see how they step up when the lights are on. You've got the Cleveland Browns' players fighting for jobs, we're fighting for jobs. We'll see how we compete and how we fare against another team, so it'll be exciting."

On Sunday, the team released its first unofficial depth chart of the season.

While its release is a team requirement, Gruden doesn't want the players reading too much into the current placement.

If they outperform other players at their particular positions, changes will be made.