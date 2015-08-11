 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Starters May Play 'At Least' Quarter Thursday

Aug 11, 2015 at 02:15 AM
offense_huddle_training_camp_615_255.JPG

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said quarterback Robert Griffin III and the No. 1 offense could play a quarter in Thursday's preseason opener against the Browns.

Head coach Jay Gruden doesn't have a set plan in place for the starters in the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, but he does want to see them out there for more than a series or two.

"I would think at least a quarter right now, just off the top of my head, but we'll see," he told the media on Monday. "Could be longer. Just depends on how many plays you get. We'll probably have a pitch count on him and go from there."

Preseason snap counts for starters and backups vary depending on situations, with most of the first-team's action coming in the third preseason game while the backups and guys right on the cut line play mostly all of the last game.

Gruden said he's "excited, especially to see some of these young guys," but also wants to see how the some of the veteran players look, too, after months away from game action.

"I want to see our veteran guys progress, however much they play – if it's a quarter, if it's a half, I don't know yet – but I want to see how they're progressing in Year 2 of our system," Gruden said. "And then obviously the young guys, I want to see how they step up when the lights are on. You've got the Cleveland Browns' players fighting for jobs, we're fighting for jobs. We'll see how we compete and how we fare against another team, so it'll be exciting."

On Sunday, the team released its first unofficial depth chart of the season.

While its release is a team requirement, Gruden doesn't want the players reading too much into the current placement.

If they outperform other players at their particular positions, changes will be made.

"It's important for these guys to continue to compete, let them know we've got our eyes on them," Gruden said. "If they perform better than the guy in front of them then they'll play. Being a starter, you've got to deserve that right, you've got to earn that right and you've got to keep that right. We just put that out there for y'all, but for us, we're letting our guys go out there and compete every day and we can make changes as necessary."

2015 Washington Redskins Training Camp Day 10: Practice

The Washington Redskins conducted their tenth day of training camp practice Monday August 10, 2015, at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.

No Title
1 / 84
No Title
2 / 84
No Title
3 / 84
No Title
4 / 84
No Title
5 / 84
No Title
6 / 84
No Title
7 / 84
No Title
8 / 84
No Title
9 / 84
No Title
10 / 84
No Title
11 / 84
No Title
12 / 84
No Title
13 / 84
No Title
14 / 84
No Title
15 / 84
No Title
16 / 84
No Title
17 / 84
No Title
18 / 84
No Title
19 / 84
No Title
20 / 84
No Title
21 / 84
No Title
22 / 84
No Title
23 / 84
No Title
24 / 84
No Title
25 / 84
No Title
26 / 84
No Title
27 / 84
No Title
28 / 84
No Title
29 / 84
No Title
30 / 84
No Title
31 / 84
No Title
32 / 84
No Title
33 / 84
No Title
34 / 84
No Title
35 / 84
No Title
36 / 84
No Title
37 / 84
No Title
38 / 84
No Title
39 / 84
No Title
40 / 84
No Title
41 / 84
No Title
42 / 84
No Title
43 / 84
No Title
44 / 84
No Title
45 / 84
No Title
46 / 84
No Title
47 / 84
No Title
48 / 84
No Title
49 / 84
No Title
50 / 84
No Title
51 / 84
No Title
52 / 84
No Title
53 / 84
No Title
54 / 84
No Title
55 / 84
No Title
56 / 84
No Title
57 / 84
No Title
58 / 84
No Title
59 / 84
No Title
60 / 84
No Title
61 / 84
No Title
62 / 84
No Title
63 / 84
No Title
64 / 84
No Title
65 / 84
No Title
66 / 84
No Title
67 / 84
No Title
68 / 84
No Title
69 / 84
No Title
70 / 84
No Title
71 / 84
No Title
72 / 84
No Title
73 / 84
No Title
74 / 84
No Title
75 / 84
No Title
76 / 84
No Title
77 / 84
No Title
78 / 84
No Title
79 / 84
No Title
80 / 84
No Title
81 / 84
No Title
82 / 84
No Title
83 / 84
No Title
84 / 84
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

All eyes will be on Robert Griffin III when he's out on the field on Thursday, as the former second overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft tries to rebound from two difficult seasons.

Gruden simply wants to see him operate the huddle and show progression.

"Really the big thing is tempo – in and out of the huddle and getting plays called and then making good decisions and accurate decisions and then just delivering the ball on time and accurately," Gruden said. "So we'll see. I don't expect him to go a perfect 20-for-20 for five touchdowns or any of that matter, but I do expect him to have more confidence in the system, get us in the right play when we ask him to do so and make good sound decisions. It's up to the rest of the guys to do work around him."

And while the coaches have seen a lot out of the players during the last two weeks in training camp, Gruden and his coaching staff wants to come out of the preseason slate with the best 53-man roster they can have.

"The outcomes of the games, you always want to win whenever you step out onto the field but the big thing is coming out of there healthy and then finding your best 53 guys," Gruden said. "However you do that – 4-0, 0-4, 2-2 – they don't count. They are important as far as your confidence is concerned, possibly. It would be nice for us to get some wins in there but ultimately it is about finding our best 53 guys."

RELATED LINKS:
-- Injuries Give Three New Cornerbacks Chance To Stand Out
-- Behind Enemy Lines: Browns Edition

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook: Learning Lessons For Jamin Davis

Davis is using his experience in the preseason to develop his skillset. Here are some key observations from Wednesday's practice.

news

Training Camp Notebook: Ryan Fitzpatrick Building A Bond With His WRs

There are some complexities with developing relationships with pass-catchers for Fitzpatrick, but they center around repetitions and time.

news

Training Camp Notebook: Benjamin St-Juste Brings The Juice

The rain was pouring, and St-Juste was making plays. Here are some key observations from the second practice of Week 4.

news

Training Camp Notebook: A Lockdown Day From The Defense

Washington was back on the field after taking a couple days off. Here are some observations from Sunday's practice.

news

Training Camp Notebook: Heading To New England

Washington had it's final practice before playing the Patriots on Thursday. Here are some notes and quotes from Tuesday morning.

news

Training Camp Notebook: Prepping For The Preseason

Washington has a preseason game on Thursday, so it's time to switch practice up a bit.

news

Training Camp Notebook: Defensive Dominance

The defense balled out during Sunday's practice with several interceptions and impressive tackles.

news

Training Camp Notebook: Friday Night Lights

Fans were back at FedExField for some Friday Night Football, and there were plenty of great moments throughout the night.

news

Benjamin St-Juste: A Student Of The Game

There's a lot to like about St-Juste, but being a student of the game might be his best quality.

news

Training Camp Notebook: A Boost Of Energy

Ron Rivera is pumped to see the fans at FedExField

news

Training Camp Notebook: Sam Cosmi's Blessings

Cosmi has been matching up against Chase Young or Montez Sweat on every play. That competition is helping him improve.

news

Training Camp Notebook: First Day In Pads

There was a different kind of energy Tuesday morning for the first day of pads. Here are some observations from today's practice.

Advertising