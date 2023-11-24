News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Statement from Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris

Nov 24, 2023 at 11:08 AM
Washington Commanders logo

From Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris:

"This morning, I spoke with Coach Rivera and he recommended that the team make changes at defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. I accepted those recommendations and want to thank Jack and Brent for their contributions to the Commanders. We wish them and their families well moving forward.

I feel exactly how our fans feel today: disappointed and frustrated. It's how our players and staff feel as well. I knew our first season of ownership would include challenges along the way, and we will not shy away from hard work, nor will we be deterred by adversity. As Coach Rivera and I discussed, all of our energy for the remainder of the season will be focused on playing better, more consistent football and developing our players while intently evaluating the areas in which we need to improve this offseason. Our fans deserve a team that can compete with the NFL's best and win sustainably over the long-term. I will not waver from that mission. Thank you to our fans for the ways in which you've breathed new life into our franchise. We have not been good enough this season, but our resolve for the future is unbroken."

Related Content

news

Commanders relieve Jack Del Rio and Brent Vieselmeyer of their duties

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has released a statement regarding the coaching changes.
news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the Thanksgiving matchup

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
news

Commanders-Cowboys Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 45-10 loss to the  Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Instant analysis | Commanders drop third straight with 45-10 loss to Cowboys

Washington dropped to 4-8 after allowing at least 30 points for the seventh time this season.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys Inactives | Week 12

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Five things to know about the Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Commanders are celebrating Thanksgiving with an NFC East matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are five things to know about their Week 12 opponent.
news

'It feels more special': Commanders celebrate, honor military community during Week 11's Salute to Service game 

From the parking lots and concourses to the field and skies, FedExField was a sight to behold on Nov. 19 as the Commanders put a focus on celebrating the military community in its many forms. 
news

Commanders vs. Cowboys | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
news

Commanders activate Cody barton from IR amid multiple roster moves

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Wednesday.
news

Three keys to beating the Cowboys on Thanksgiving

The Washington Commanders will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving for their fifth NFC East matchup. Here are three keys to getting a win, presented by KIA. 
news

KJ Henry starting to stand out in expanded role

After being a healthy scratch on gameday from Weeks 2-8, Henry got his best opportunity to show off his skill set with 37 defensive snaps against the New York Giants. 
Advertising