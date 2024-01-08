News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Statements from Bob Myers and Rick Spielman

Jan 08, 2024 at 09:29 AM
STATEMENT FROM BOB MYERS

"I have been fortunate to know Josh Harris for many years, and his commitment to building championship-caliber teams is what drew me here. In my experience, championship infrastructure begins with a strong ownership group that prioritizes culture and invests in attracting the industry's most talented and innovative leaders. In speaking with Josh and his team, it's clear they will do everything it takes to build out a world-class organization – one that can win on the field and make a positive mark in the DMV community. This is the type of opportunity that really inspires me, and I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of this storied franchise."

STATEMENT FROM RICK SPIELMAN

"I'm excited and appreciative of this opportunity to support Josh as he works to hire a head of football operations and new head coach for the Washington Commanders. I know how much this franchise means to Josh and how motivated he is to re-establish a culture of winning. Josh and his partners are willing to invest the time, energy, and resources to build this franchise the right way – without cutting corners – and that is critical as you approach an important offseason like the one in front of us. I am thrilled to apply my experience in the NFL and collaborate with Josh, Bob, and the ownership group to identify the best leaders to guide the Commanders forward."

