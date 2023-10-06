Support from family has been a consistent source of motivation for Brian Robinson Jr. 

As most older siblings can attest to, though, that annoyance consistently sat close to emotions of love and protection. She always wanted to make sure that her brother was doing good, and of course, that he was safe. And that sibling influence did not just go one way. Being the youngest, Mimi believes, deeply influenced the tough Brian Robinson many know today.

"I feel like it comes from him being the only boy, and he's the youngest," Mimi said. "I feel like he thinks, 'I've got all these sisters I've gotta be tough for them,' and 'I'm the smallest, I gotta be mighty.'"

Looking out for one another -- and often times in a sacrificial, above and beyond sort of way -- was modeled for the whole Robinson troop by their mom. Little worked in a hospital in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, putting in early mornings and late nights to help provide for her family.

Though she spent a lot of time doing what needed to be done to help her children financially, she never lost sight of the importance of being there physically when they needed it most. She strived to make every one of Robinson's football practices, games and camps when he was growing up.

The effort did not go unnoticed. In fifth grade, for example, Robinson mentioned in a school project that the thing he loved most about his parents was that his mom was always taking him to his games and practices. In fact, seeing his mom came to be part of an unofficial pregame ritual.

"I've noticed he'll look around in the stands and once he finds me it was like, 'She's here. We good," she said.

If Little wasn't able to get off work, she always made sure to find another family member or other loved one to support her son -- in and out of town. These gestures and the values instilled in him in by his family and community came to form Robinson's primary motivation as he rose the football ranks: loved ones are there no matter what, make them proud and fight for them.