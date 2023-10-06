News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Support from family has been a consistent source of motivation for Brian Robinson Jr. 

Oct 06, 2023 at 03:02 PM
DSC09616
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

BRob-Family

When Brian Robinson Jr. was a kid, his mom Kimberly Little always had a specific folder on hand whenever she went to his football practices and games.  

"No matter what league he played in, they always wanted to see birth certificates," she recalled.  

The need for birth certificates fell to the wayside as the years wore on, but the ever-presence of Robinson's mother stuck.  

"Any time I had anything with him, I knew straight where to go to get if fixed, and that was mama," Robinson's high school running backs coach Greg Guy said with a smile.  

Little is in good company. Every step of Robinson's life, family is found incredibly close by -- rallying around him, vouching for him and making him feel like he can do anything. That powerful support system helped carry Robinson through hard times and made his highs so much sweeter.   

Mimi, Robinson' oldest sister, will admit that, as a kid, she wasn't always overjoyed to be constantly sharing spaces with Robinson, who she described as the "epitome of the annoying little brother."  

"He's always right. It's always his show," Mimi explained with a laugh. "It's his world we live in, basically. And it's been that way ever since he was little."

PHOTOS | The best of Brian Robinson's 2023 season

Check out the top photos from Brian Robinson Jr.'s 2023 season so far. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

08092023 Training Camp KC37383
1 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08162023 Joint Practice EF0011
2 / 87
Emilee Fails
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0195
3 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09102023 1AZvsWAS EF00245
4 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09102023 1AZvsWAS EF00267
5 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08092023 Training Camp EF00027
6 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0014
7 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09242023 BUF vs WAS EF00117
8 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09212023 Week 3 Thursday Practice KC40699
9 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0196
10 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09062023 Week 1 Wednesday Practice EF39370
11 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09242023 BUF vs WAS EF00097
12 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09242023 BUF vs WAS EF00114
13 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08212023 WAS vs BAL EF100093
14 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08072023 Training Camp EF00149
15 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09242023 Week 3 - WAS vs BUF KC40994
16 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08162023 Joint Practice EF0121
17 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09102023 Week 1 - AZ vs WAS KC39787
18 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08142023 Training Camp EF00038
19 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08062023 Trainging Camp EF00059
20 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09102023 1AZvsWAS EF00246
21 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0105
22 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0331
23 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0010
24 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0107
25 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0193
26 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp KC37067
27 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09062023 Week 1 Thursday Practice KC39539
28 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08182023 Training Camp EF00005
29 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09102023 Week 1 - AZ vs WAS KC39790
30 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08302023 Practice KC39064
31 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08302023 Practice KC39090
32 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08152023 Joint Practice EF0025
33 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08162023 Joint Practice EF0084
34 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09242023 BUF vs WAS EF00010
35 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09102023 1AZvsWAS EF00150
36 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp KC37037
37 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08302023 Practice KC39034
38 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09102023 Week 1 - AZ vs WAS KC39728
39 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09132023 Week 2 Wednesday Practice KC40091
40 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08212023 WAS vs BAL EF100112
41 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09222023 WK3 Practice EF00059
42 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09152023 Practice EF00053
43 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232023 Practice EF00034
44 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09132023 Week 2 Wednesday Practice KC40054
45 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09242023 Week 3 - WAS vs BUF KC41284
46 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08152023 Joint Practice EF0092
47 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08072023 Training Camp EF00111
48 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09062023 Week 1 Wednesday Practice KC39323
49 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09102023 Week 1 - AZ vs WAS KC39729
50 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0133
51 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09062023 Week 1 Thursday Practice KC39532
52 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09102023 Week 1 - AZ vs WAS KC39802
53 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09132023 Week 2 Wednesday Practice KC40090
54 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08092023 Training Camp KC37373
55 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0198
56 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09102023 Week 1 - AZ vs WAS KC39639
57 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08212023 PRE2 WAS vs BAL KC38198
58 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09102023 Week 1 - AZ vs WAS KC39638
59 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0291
60 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09102023 Week 1 - AZ vs WAS KC39819
61 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09102023 Week 1 - AZ vs WAS KC39730
62 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08182023 Training Camp KC38050
63 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09132023 Week 2 Wednesday Practice KC40089
64 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0192
65 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09212023 Week 3 Thursday Practice KC40675
66 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
EF206477
67 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08262023 PRE3 WAS vs CIN KC38788
68 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08112023 PRE WAS at CLE EF0070
69 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08212023 WAS vs BAL EF100110
70 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09062023 Week 1 Wednesday Practice KC39278
71 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09152023 Practice EF00054
72 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09132023 Week 2 Wednesday Practice KC40137
73 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0199
74 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09242023 Week 3 - WAS vs BUF KC41150
75 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0024
76 / 87
Emilee Fails
EF206485
77 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp KC37038
78 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0374
79 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09242023 Week 3 - WAS vs BUF KC41149
80 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08072023 Training Camp EF00109
81 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp KC37066
82 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09242023 Week 3 - WAS vs BUF KC41157
83 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09242023 Week 3 - WAS vs BUF KC41235
84 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0307
85 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00006
86 / 87
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09242023 Week 3 - WAS vs BUF KC41218
87 / 87
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As most older siblings can attest to, though, that annoyance consistently sat close to emotions of love and protection. She always wanted to make sure that her brother was doing good, and of course, that he was safe. And that sibling influence did not just go one way. Being the youngest, Mimi believes, deeply influenced the tough Brian Robinson many know today.

"I feel like it comes from him being the only boy, and he's the youngest," Mimi said. "I feel like he thinks, 'I've got all these sisters I've gotta be tough for them,' and 'I'm the smallest, I gotta be mighty.'"

Looking out for one another -- and often times in a sacrificial, above and beyond sort of way -- was modeled for the whole Robinson troop by their mom. Little worked in a hospital in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, putting in early mornings and late nights to help provide for her family.

Though she spent a lot of time doing what needed to be done to help her children financially, she never lost sight of the importance of being there physically when they needed it most. She strived to make every one of Robinson's football practices, games and camps when he was growing up.

The effort did not go unnoticed. In fifth grade, for example, Robinson mentioned in a school project that the thing he loved most about his parents was that his mom was always taking him to his games and practices. In fact, seeing his mom came to be part of an unofficial pregame ritual.

"I've noticed he'll look around in the stands and once he finds me it was like, 'She's here. We good," she said.

If Little wasn't able to get off work, she always made sure to find another family member or other loved one to support her son -- in and out of town. These gestures and the values instilled in him in by his family and community came to form Robinson's primary motivation as he rose the football ranks: loved ones are there no matter what, make them proud and fight for them.

"They mean more to me than anything … That's who I do it for at the end of the day," Robinson said. "I do it for my mom, my sisters, my family, my friends, everybody who supported me and been there for me and watched me struggle and also watched me win."

The support from his circle, which was such a constant and key throughout his early life, only grew once he decided to go to the University of Alabama, whose campus is just a couple miles from his hometown.

"It was convenient," Little recalled. "Just being there when he needed me. If something happens, I'm right there, 10 or 15 minutes away."

And while they all had become used to being in such close proximity to each other, there was hope from the family that Robinson would leave the state once college finished to continue his football career. Coach Ron Rivera made that dream come true with a call on April 29, 2022, as Robinson was selected in the third round of the draft. The ensuing out-of-state move for the youngest Robinson family member was a first, and that came with normal stresses for his family.

"It was hard him being that far away," Mimi said with a laugh. "Me, I'm just that protector, so I'm like, 'He's all the way out there. Is somebody cooking for him? Is he eating right? Is he getting up on time?'"

That unfamiliar distance then exacerbated the trauma of what Mimi describes as "one of the worst days of her life" that August. Having Robinson on the east coast when he was shot during an armed robbery in D.C. was incredibly difficult for the family. Still, they did what they always do and made sure he knew they were supporting him and holding him close no matter what.

"They were with me through yet another stressful process, and we made it out the backend stronger once again," Robinson said.

Their presence and encouragement helped propel Washington's #8 in his comeback. His loved ones have shown him they will be by his side no matter the location or situation, and he is serious about always returning that love. Those ideals have made the Robinson family who they are.

"You've got to take care of your own. You've got to," Mimi said. "If you know in the back of your mind that that you have that support from your family, I feel like it makes you go harder, to know that you have all these people supporting you, we've got your back right or wrong."

Related Content

news

Media roundup | Commanders address the media after their loss to the Bears

Head coach Ron Rivera and several of the Commanders' players addressed the media after Thursday's 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears. Here are some highlights from their press conferences.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's loss to the Bears

The Washington Commanders dropped their third loss of the season at the hands of the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, 40-20. Here are five takeaways from the matchup, presented by the Maryland Lottery.
news

Wake Up Washington | Time to reflect, get back to work

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
news

Commanders-Bears Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Instant Analysis | Commanders drop third straight with 40-20 loss to Bears

Despite a comeback effort in the second half, a 27-3 halftime deficit was too much to overcome.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Bears Inactives | Week 5

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
news

Commanders elevate Derrick Gore from practice squad, downgrade Chris Rodriguez Jr. to out

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Saturday.
news

Commanders vs. Bears | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the Chicago Bears in front of a sold out crowd at FedExField with an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
news

Terry McLaurin's favorite route forces defenders to be honest

Terry McLaurin has run countless routes during his five-year NFL career, and suffice it to say that the former third-round pick is pretty good at all of them. There's one that he loves more than the rest, though, and there's a specific reason why. 
news

Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel active for TNF vs. Bears

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who has been limited during the team's walkthroughs this week, will be active for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for primetime

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
Advertising