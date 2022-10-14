5 takeaways from Washington's primetime win

2. The defense did not break in the red zone.

Technically, the Bears' offense was more productive than that of the Commanders with 392 yards of offense, most of which was spearheaded by 238 yards on the ground. They marched down the field into the red zone three times, getting as close as the 1-yard line twice.

All three drives ended in disappointment for the Bears.

After allowing the Bears to get down to their own 5-yard line in the first quarter, the Commanders were gifted with something they have been searching for since Week 1: a turnover. A pass from Fields bounced off Obada's helmet and popped up in the air. Jonathan Allen was there to catch the deflection, marking his first career interception.

Washington's offense failed to capitalize and punted the ball away five plays later. That led the Bears driving down to the Commanders' 1-yard line, and with one of the best rushing attacks in the league, it was clear that they would try to run in for the score. Cole Holcomb, however, had other plans, and he stood up Khalil Herbert at the goal line for no gain on fourth down.

The final red zone stop ended up being the one that saved the game. Fields had set up the Bears at the Washington 6-yard line with a 39-yard run, and despite four attempts, Chicago failed to retake the lead. The highlight came from Benjamin St-Juste, who wrapped up Darnell Mooney and recorded a tackle at the 1-yard line.