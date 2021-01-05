'All You Need Is A Chance': History Is On Washington's Side Entering Bucs Game

It is also worth pointing out that Brady has not fared well on the road or in the Wild Card round. He was 3-4 on the road with the New England Patriots, and both of his previous Wild Card appearances since 2009 resulted in losses, the most recent of which came in 2019 against the 9-7 Tennessee Titans.

Still, Brady is one of, if not the best quarterback in NFL history. At 43 years old, he has thrown for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, all while completing 65.7% of his passes. Washington simply cannot rely on Brady to have a bad game.

"I'll say that with a straight face -- it's another opponent," Rivera said in jest. "No, it's Tom Brady. Let's be realistic about who we're playing. The dude is having another phenomenal year again. He's been hot. Maybe we'll get lucky and catch him down. But right now, he's playing really good football. We'll see. I promise you though, we're going to show up on Saturday night."

Rivera and Washington have proved it is possible to take a team full of potential and make the playoffs in the first year of a culture rebuild. There were few that expected Washington to make the postseason, but that is where the team finds itself nearly four months after Rivera's first season began. Either way, Washington is not going to shy away from the underdog label. The players have been called that all year, and they have embraced it.

"I think they appreciate that just from the fact that, for so long this team has really been down," Rivera said. "Because of that, you're considered the underdog. We have an opportunity to rise above it. That's what I think our guys are trying to do. They relish that opportunity."

The odds are against Washington versus Tampa Bay, and yet it has found a way to endure through an unprecedented season. It is hard to start doubting the team now.