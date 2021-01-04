Chase Young, Kamren Curl Named To PFF's 2020 All-Rookie Team

Rookies Chase Young and Kamren Curl have become vital pieces to the Washington Football Team's defense, and now they are being recognized for it by Pro Football Focus.

Young and Curl were both named to PFF's 2020 NFL All-Rookie Team, which was released following the conclusion of the regular season Sunday night. Washington is one of just two teams to have two defensive players on the list.

Young might not have started with the numbers that showed his true potential, but he has improved each game and become an all-around player. The rookie defensive end finished his first regular season leading all rookies in sacks (7.5), forced fumbles (5) and tackles for loss or no gain against the run (11). Young capped off his season with a 87.2 overall grade from PFF, which is only behind Aldon Smith, Von Miller and Nick Bosa for the highest overall grades among rookie edge defenders over the past decade. Miller and Bosa went on to earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors; Young is widely considered to be the odds-on favorite to win the award this year.