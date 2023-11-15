Terry McLaurin hangs out with kids, distributes holiday season items at Barry Farm Recreation Center in D.C.

"They've been a group that is really passionate about a lot of the things I'm passionate about: empowering young kids, helping out families in need and just putting on great experiences and events for them," McLaurin said. "Anything that I've wanted to do or had ideas of, they've been great partnering with and making them come to life and go really smoothly. I'm really excited to continue my relationship with CASA D.C., because the way they see giving back to the community, the DMV area is the same way I see it."

The 2023 Thanksgiving event was the second of its kind with McLaurin and CASA D.C. In addition to last year's food giveaway, the two have also come together for his last two birthdays, using the celebration as an opportunity to give back to those in foster care and those impacted by the juvenile justice system. All of these experiences with someone like McLaurin, who is consistent about his presence, have made a big impact.