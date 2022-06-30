Terry McLaurin promises to help bring Washington 'back to the upper echelon of football' in letter to fans

There's a lot that Washington Commanders fans have come to expect from Terry McLaurin, particularly when it comes to the wide receiver crediting others for his success.
Most have seen the news by now. According to reports, Washington has reached an agreement with McLaurin on an extension that would keep him in the Burgundy & Gold for the foreseeable future. The deal would be a testament to the long list of what McLaurin accomplished since being drafted by Washington in 2019, which includes being the team's leading receiver in that span and a captain for the past two seasons.
McLaurin is also aware of all the people in his life that helped him reach those goals, and he took some time to thank them in a letter he posted on Twitter Thursday morning.
"As with any life altering achievement, nobody accomplishes it alone," McLaurin wrote.
McLaurin started by thanking the people who have been with him since his days of trying to make a name for himself at Cathedral High School: his family, which has made "countless sacrifices" throughout his playing career.
McLaurin can trace most of his connections to football back to his family. His first memories of the sport involved watching the Indianapolis Colts with his father, Terry Mclaurin Sr., and after being cut from his freshman baseball team and giving up basketball, his mother was the one who nudged him into committing more of his time to football.
"I remember coming home and telling my mom I got cut, and I'm like, 'Man, I'm down to my last strike considering I just have football left,'" McLaurin said in a feature titled, ‘Mr. Opportunity.’ "But she's like, 'Yeah, but it's your best sport.' And so I really just took that mentality and put all my eggs in the football basket."
In the letter, McLaurin wrote that his family has been his "backbone," and he's blessed because of their selflessness.
"The best is yet to come for our family and extended family. I love you," McLaurin wrote.
After also thanking his girlfriend, who he wrote "pushes me to be the best version of myself each day," McLaurin dedicated the second half of the letter to the Washington organization and fanbase.
McLaurin pointed out that co-owners and co-CEOs Dan and Tanya Snyder, head coach Ron Rivera and the entire organization have trusted him to be an ambassador to the team. In addition to being a team captain for the last two seasons, McLaurin was also featured alongside Jonathan Allen and Chase Young as part of the organization's unveiling of its new name and identity.
"He's the kind of guy that you can count on to do the things that need to be done and done the right way," Rivera said during the season. "And he's a great example for our young receivers."
The maturity, preparation and approach to the game isn't going to change, either.
"I do not take this responsibility lightly and will continue to strive to be my best each day on and off the field," McLaurin wrote.
McLaurin also took the time to thank his teammates from throughout his career, going back to high school and Ohio State as well as those in his professional career. His success, he wrote, is "a reflection of the traits cultivated in these locker rooms and environments."
"I have been fortunate to form lifetime relationships and friendships. Thank you for pushing me to be the best teammate, leader and competitor I could be. I cannot wait to work even harder."
McLaurin concluded by addressing the Commanders fanbase directly. He knows about the proud history of the franchise, and his goal from the time he was drafted has been to win a Super Bowl for the organization.
That wouldn't change with a new contract. In fact, he understands and embraces the responsibilities that come with it, and he promises to help "bring the Washington organization back to the upper echelon of football and reestablish a winning culture."
"The journey begins now," he wrote. "You demand it, you deserve it and we will do our best to make it happen. One day at a time, together, through hard work and dedication."