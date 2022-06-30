Terry McLaurin promises to help bring Washington 'back to the upper echelon of football' in letter to fans

After also thanking his girlfriend, who he wrote "pushes me to be the best version of myself each day," McLaurin dedicated the second half of the letter to the Washington organization and fanbase.

McLaurin pointed out that co-owners and co-CEOs Dan and Tanya Snyder, head coach Ron Rivera and the entire organization have trusted him to be an ambassador to the team. In addition to being a team captain for the last two seasons, McLaurin was also featured alongside Jonathan Allen and Chase Young as part of the organization's unveiling of its new name and identity.

"He's the kind of guy that you can count on to do the things that need to be done and done the right way," Rivera said during the season. "And he's a great example for our young receivers."

The maturity, preparation and approach to the game isn't going to change, either.

"I do not take this responsibility lightly and will continue to strive to be my best each day on and off the field," McLaurin wrote.

McLaurin also took the time to thank his teammates from throughout his career, going back to high school and Ohio State as well as those in his professional career. His success, he wrote, is "a reflection of the traits cultivated in these locker rooms and environments."

"I have been fortunate to form lifetime relationships and friendships. Thank you for pushing me to be the best teammate, leader and competitor I could be. I cannot wait to work even harder."

McLaurin concluded by addressing the Commanders fanbase directly. He knows about the proud history of the franchise, and his goal from the time he was drafted has been to win a Super Bowl for the organization.

That wouldn't change with a new contract. In fact, he understands and embraces the responsibilities that come with it, and he promises to help "bring the Washington organization back to the upper echelon of football and reestablish a winning culture."