News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Terry McLaurin ranked No. 94 on NFL's Top 100 players of 2023 list

Jul 24, 2023 at 08:05 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-07-24 at 7.47.59 PM

Back in 2021, Terry McLaurin was asked whether he deserved to be on the NFL's annual list of top 100 players. His answer: "I think so," before immediately following that up with, "Actually, I know so."

"I'm already one of the top receivers in this league," McLaurin said. "I wouldn't say I'm No. 1 yet, but I'm definitely working to try to be the best. Seventeen's playing hard every play, and you gotta come ready to play, too, because he's gonna bring it."

It's taken a couple of years, but McLaurin has now been included on the list of the league's best players. In the 2023 iteration of the list chosen by NFL players, McLaurin made the first appearance of his career at No. 94.

"That's my guy," said fellow Washington receiver Jahan Dotson. "He's a guy who I feel like he still doesn't get the credit he deserves."

McLaurin might not have the same level of national recognition as other top receivers in the league, but he does rival or exceed them in terms of production, regardless of who is throwing him the ball. Despite catching passes from three different starting quarterbacks, McLaurin set a career high with 1,191 yards, which put him 10th among all receivers in the NFL for the 2022 campaign.

"Ultimate professional," said Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. "Does a hell of a job of showing up to work every single day. You want everybody to be like Terry. Terry works his tail off. He sets an example by his work ethics and what he does. He's also a man of his word."

Dotson said McLaurin makes plays every week, and that was the case once again in his fourth season. It started with the 49-yard touchdown pass he caught against the Jaguars in Week 1, and that led to moments like the 37-yard score he had against the Packers while working against Jaire Alexander.

"If I see him one-on-one and I know I'm getting blitzed, he's getting the ball," said former Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke. "Just give him a shot, because again, he continues to make the plays.

Heinicke was adamant about his trust in McLaurin over the course of his time with the Commanders because of how reliable he was for the quarterback. One of the best examples of that came against the Indianapolis Colts -- the team that McLaurin grew up watching -- when the Commanders were in dire need of an explosive play with 39 seconds left to play.

McLaurin, who has a career contested catch rate of 56.6%, wrestled the ball away from Stephon Gilmore at the 1-yard line, giving the Commanders the opportunity for a game-winning play.

It's a tough choice to make, but that play is the one that stands out the most to Commanders running back Antonio Gibson.

"The game was on the line, and when Heinicke threw it up, I was like, 'Oh yeah, Terry's got it,'" Gibson said. "I don't think you want to doubt him too much on those.

"He's just one of those guys. Consistent, non-stop. One of those guys that plays from start to finish and doesn't come out [of the game] much. When that ball's up in the air, he going to get it."

McLaurin said that a list where the results are a direct reflection of what other players think is "as close to accurate as you can get." The results, therefore, speak for themselves; after four years of putting together steady results, McLaurin has the respect of his NFL peers.

"He's one of those guys that really doesn't have much of a weakness," said Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love.

Related Content

news

The Ball Hawk, Part 4 | Emmanuel Forbes 'ready right now' to be difference maker for Commanders

In the final segment of "The Ball Hawk," we take a look inside Emmanuel Forbes' stellar performances during OTAs and minicamp.

news

2023 training camp preview | Quarterback

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. We're wrapping things up with the quarterback position.

news

Wake Up Washington | Training Camp Week has begun

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 24, 2023.

news

'Dear Commanders fans...'

Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris writes an open letter to the fan base.

news

'Our work begins today': Josh Harris, new Commanders ownership group addressed the organization

Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris and members of the team's new ownership group addressed the organization and members of the media on Friday. Here's a full transcript of the press conference.

news

Josh Harris, Mitch Rales and Earvin 'Magic' Johnson deliver powerful opening statements

Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris as well as limited partners Mitch Rales and Earvin "Magic" Johnson spoke during Friday's press conference. Here are each of their full opening statements.

news

Josh Harris and the ownership group's top 3 priorities in leading the Commanders' organization

There are several things Harris and the ownership group want to do now that they're in charge of the organization. They want to win, and they're willing to do what it takes to accomplish that. But out of all that needs to be done, Harris often deferred to three priorities when asked about the direction going forward.

news

Commanders sign Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Quan Martin

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster moves Friday.

news

Five takeaways from Josh Harris and the ownership group's introductory press conference

Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris and members of the ownership group addressed the media earlier today. Here are five takeaways from their introductory press conference.

news

Josh Harris Announces Acquisition of Washington Commanders

A partnership led by Josh Harris announced the closing of their acquisition of the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 21st.

news

How to watch Josh Harris and future ownership group's introductory press conference

The Washington Commanders' future ownership group will address the media and fanbase in an introductory press conference. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Advertising