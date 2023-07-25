Terry McLaurin ranked No. 94 on NFL's Top 100 players of 2023 list

Dotson said McLaurin makes plays every week, and that was the case once again in his fourth season. It started with the 49-yard touchdown pass he caught against the Jaguars in Week 1, and that led to moments like the 37-yard score he had against the Packers while working against Jaire Alexander.

"If I see him one-on-one and I know I'm getting blitzed, he's getting the ball," said former Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke. "Just give him a shot, because again, he continues to make the plays.

Heinicke was adamant about his trust in McLaurin over the course of his time with the Commanders because of how reliable he was for the quarterback. One of the best examples of that came against the Indianapolis Colts -- the team that McLaurin grew up watching -- when the Commanders were in dire need of an explosive play with 39 seconds left to play.

McLaurin, who has a career contested catch rate of 56.6%, wrestled the ball away from Stephon Gilmore at the 1-yard line, giving the Commanders the opportunity for a game-winning play.

It's a tough choice to make, but that play is the one that stands out the most to Commanders running back Antonio Gibson.

"The game was on the line, and when Heinicke threw it up, I was like, 'Oh yeah, Terry's got it,'" Gibson said. "I don't think you want to doubt him too much on those.

"He's just one of those guys. Consistent, non-stop. One of those guys that plays from start to finish and doesn't come out [of the game] much. When that ball's up in the air, he going to get it."

McLaurin said that a list where the results are a direct reflection of what other players think is "as close to accurate as you can get." The results, therefore, speak for themselves; after four years of putting together steady results, McLaurin has the respect of his NFL peers.