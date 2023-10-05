News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Terry McLaurin's favorite route forces defenders to be honest

Oct 04, 2023 at 08:05 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Terry McLaurin has run countless routes during his five-year NFL career, and suffice it to say that the former third-round pick is pretty good at all of them. 

There's one that he loves more than the rest, though, and there's a specific reason why. 

"It forces the defender to be honest," McLaurin told Charissa Thompson. 

It's called a shake route, and it highlights several of McLaurin's best traits. It requires speed (McLaurin ran a 4.3 at the NFL combine back in 2019) and quickness to work properly, and when executed correctly, it forces defenders to account for multiple outcomes. When a player like McLaurin runs it, it's almost impossible to cover. 

"It's good against any type of coverage in my opinion," McLaurin said. 

The shake route starts out with a five-step vertical, followed by a three-step post and an out to the sideline. The change of direction isn't enough to fool a defender, though. Once McLaurin begins running the post portion of the route, his entire demeanor has to appear as if he's about to run for the middle of the field. 

If the defender is in man coverage, it will force them to try and jump the route, hoping to cause an incompletion of grab an interception. That forces McLaurin to make a decision before he begins running for the sideline, depending on the defender's leverage. For example, if the defender is within reach, McLaurin will try to throw him and get underneath his coverage. 

Then, all McLaurin needs to do is make the catch in open space. By now, we know how easy he makes that look. 

The shake route is one that McLaurin has relied on throughout his NFL career. Against the Houston Texans last season, he used it convert a second-and-14 with an 18-yard gain. Later in the season against the New York Giants, he used the route to get open against safety Dane Belton and set the Commanders up inside the 15-yard line. 

Every veteran receiver has an arsenal of routes and moves that they know are going to work more often than not, regardless of who is defending them. For Mclaurin, the shake route is his "go-to" to shake off defensive backs for easy yardage.  

So, if the Commanders are in need of a conversion while playing the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, perhaps we'll see McLaurin run the route to keep the chains moving. 

You can check out McLaurin's full conversation with Thompson in the video above.

Related Content

news

Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel active for TNF vs. Bears

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who has been limited during the team's walkthroughs this week, will be active for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for primetime

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
news

Practice notes | Commanders eager to bounce back against 'hungry' Bears team

For the Commanders (2-2), it's an opportunity to get back above .500 after dropping back-to-back games against the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles. Like every week, they will head into the primetime matchup expecting to win, but they aren't taking their Week 5 opponent lightly.
news

Commanders vs. Bears preview | A primetime rematch

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to take on the Chicago Bears for Week 5. Here's everything you need to know about the game.
news

Five things to know about the Chicago Bears

The Washington Commanders are set to take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football at FedExField. Here are five things to know about their Week 5 opponent.
news

Notes & Quotes from Ron Rivera's press conference following Washington's OT loss

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media on Monday following the team's 34-31 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some notes & quotes from his press conference. 
news

Commanders-Bears Week 5 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 5 matchup.
news

Sam Howell shows encouraging signs of growth in loss

Individual performances are either magnified or diminished by the outcome of a game. However, there is a difference between short- and long-term success, and in terms of Howell's development, the moxie and poise he showed after what was the worst game of his career so far is a promising sign for his future. 
news

Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 34-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Wake Up Washington | A quick turnaround

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
news

Five takeaways from Washington OT loss to Philadelphia

The Washington Commanders fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-31, in an overtime thriller. Here are five takeaways from the loss, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
Advertising