Three keys to Washington upsetting the Dolphins

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to play the Miami Dolphins, hosting the AFC East team for the first time since 2015. Here are three keys to getting the upset, presented by KIA.

1. Avoid getting beat over the top.

Here's a stat that sums up the Commanders' biggest priority this weekend: the Dolphins create more explosive plays than any other team in the league, while the Commanders have given up a league-leading 49 pass plays of at least 20 yards.

Of all the No. 1 receivers Washington has faced this season, none are playing as well as Miami's Tyreek Hill. Not only does he lead the league with 1,324 yards -- he has a realistic shot of being the first receiver in NFL history to hit 2,000 yards -- but he also has the most yards after the catch (524) of any receiver. He averages 15 yards per reception, and he has 21 receptions of at least 20 yards.

His counterpart, Jaylen Waddle, has been half as productive but almost as potent, catching 69% of his targets. He's reported to have a 40 time of 4.37, and he's used that speed on several occasions this season.

It's a difficult matchup for the Commanders, who have often struggled to contain the NFL's better receivers. A lack of communication in the secondary has led to wideouts being wide open and finishing plays in the end zone. Through 12 games, the Commanders have given up more passing touchdowns (28) than any other defense.

Hill and Waddle are going to have solid games on Sunday. That's as much of a statement on them as it is Washington's defense. No other team has found a complete answer for them this season, and it's hard to imagine that Washington will completely solve its problems in just a few days.

However, the Commanders can still limit the explosive plays. They'll need to give Hill and Waddle plenty of cushion to avoid giving up plays behind the secondary. They give themselves a better chance at forcing the Dolphins to march downfield on longer drives.