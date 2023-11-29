Practice notes | Inside the relationship between Sam Howell and Eric Bieniemy

Washington's offense hasn't had a complete turnaround from last season, when the unit was 20th in yards per game (330.3), but it has been a noticeable one with Howell at quarterback and Bieniemy calling plays. With five games left, the Commanders are 14th in yards and ninth in passing with Howell leading the league in the category.

Of course, that improvement has come with growing pains as Howell gets a firmer grasp on Bieniemy's offense and Bieniemy learns more about how to call games with Howell under center. Howell has shown promise -- Bieniemy has seen growth "every single week," even when the results aren't favorable -- but he's also shown that he's still a young quarterback less than a season's worth of starts under his belt.

Two weeks ago against the Seattle Seahawks, for example, Howell gave up a fumble after a gain on a read option play because he tried to fight for extra yards, rather than giving himself up. With the Commanders in a tight game and trying to climb out of a four-point deficit, it was a possession they could not afford to lose.

As upset as Bieniemy was on the sideline, he had to remind himself -- just as he's had to do for most of the season -- that every week presents a new experience for Howell to learn how to overcome.