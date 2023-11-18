Tom VanDruff is blazing a trail as the first full-time nurse practitioner on an NFL staff

VanDruff, who first knew he wanted to be a nurse after time spent as a nurse's aide during summers in college, has been in critical care for essentially his whole career. He's worked at places like Virginia Hospital Center and Washington Hospital Center for over two decades and, for the last 13 years, has been a professor at Georgetown's School of Nursing. And while there's no doubt a bevy of differences between the frontlines of ICUs and emergency departments and OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park, VanDruff sees core similarities that transcend any workplace particulars.

"At some point, everybody is going to be in need of access to the health care community, and they're going to be somebody's patient, and they're going to need somebody to sort of help them and look out for them," he said.

VanDruff makes players' lives easier every day, offering treatment when acute illnesses pop up and being a resource when they might want a reference or advice for a sick family member. Because of him, a guy doesn't need to, say, take precious hours out of his busy Wednesday ahead of Cowboys week sitting in a doctor's office waiting room to see someone. The ways he enhances the care at OrthoVirginia Training Center don't stop there, though.