Top 10 Quotes | Rivera explains how Week 1 feels as player and coach

Ron Rivera

On if he thinks his team is ready for Week 1: "Well, I'm excited to be honest with you, just because we're getting a lot of our pieces back. We've got a full complement of tight ends. We feel good about who all of our guards are. I'm excited. I mean, I'm fired up for who we can be. I like what we've seen so far, I thought today's practice was very spirited, had a good tempo, a lot of sharp crispness already, something that we hope to carry on as we practice the next couple of days and getting ready for Sunday."

On Week 1 and how it feels to coach in one:

"Kind of interesting because yeah, I think in all honesty, other than the pandemic year, this year going into it, this got the most questions, because we didn't have all of our offensive alignment up, ready to go. We didn't get to see all of our tight ends. We don't have all of our backs up this week. I mean, so I'm anxious to see what we're gonna look like. I'm anxious to see what that combination is gonna be. It's the same thing on defense. Going to miss a couple parts, but I'm anxious to see what we are, who we are, where we are. I mean, I really am. I think it's exciting. You get that pit in your stomach already where you wanna throw up. It's that anxiety, that anxiousness and it's crazy because that's something we can't control. And that's why, for me personally, I try not to get into it where we start thinking about what's going to come on Sunday. I always kind of refer to what Andy [Reid] used to say is don't play the game now, play the game on Sunday. So just trying to make sure we're focusing on what we're doing right now. And that's the preparation to preparation, to preparation."