3 keys for Washington to get a win against Jacksonville

The Washington Commanders are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Sept. 11. Senior Writer Zach Selby and team analyst Logan Paulsen break down three keys for the Commanders to come away with a win.

1. How will the defensive front account for Trevor Lawrence's mobility?

Logan: Trevor Lawrence's 6-foot 6-inch frame does not hint at mobility or speed at first glance. In fact, his only recorded 40 time is one he ran in high school, clocking a respectable 4.78. While an official time for the golden-haired signal-caller might not exist, his mobility and speed jumps off the tape and is something the Commanders defense needs to account for.

After the Kansas City game, and the masterful performance of Patrick Mahomes, the buzz word for the defense, specifically the defensive line was "rush lane discipline." This is the most basic element of keeping mobile passers like Lawrence in the pocket. It is a nebulous concept, but one that is centered around limiting the space for the passer to operate.

An edge rusher reaches a conflict when they get to the same level as the quarterback. The rusher's instinct is to continue to push up the field, turn the corner and attempt an individual pressure. However, this instinctive rush where the rusher runs up the field often creates space and put the rest of the defense at a disadvantage. In this example, the edge rusher needs to have the awareness to stop their rush and transition to a bull/power rush to compress the pocket. Doing this makes it more difficult for the rusher to get a sack or pressure on the quarterback, but it forces the passer to stay in the pocket. This allows other members of the pass rush to compress the pocket and fields of vision. This type of rush never shows up on a stat sheet, but it is critical to operating a successful defense.