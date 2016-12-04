Video Highlights: #WASvsAZ

The Washington Redskins fell to the Arizona Cardinals, 31-23, at University of Phoenix Stadium during Week 13 of the regular season. We have video highlights from the game.
1st Quarter: Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins completes an 11-yard pass to wide receiver Pierre Garçon.
2nd Quarter: Cousins completes a 21-yard pass to running back Chris Thompson.
2nd Quarter: Cousins hands the ball off to running back Robert Kelley, who takes it 19 yards down the field.
2nd Quarter: Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan sacks Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer.
2nd Quarter: Redskins cornerback Josh Norman breaks up a pass intended for Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd.
3rd Quarter: Cousins completes a 59-yard pass to wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
3rd Quarter: Cousins calls his own number and takes it in for a one-yard touchdown.
3rd Quarter: Redskins linebacker Trent Murphy sacks Palmer.
3rd Quarter: Cousins connects with Garçon on a 28-yard pass play.
3rd Quarter: Cousins throws a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jamison Crowder.
4th Quarter: Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins hits a 53-yard field goal.
4th Quarter: Cousins completes an 18-yard pass to tight end Vernon Davis.