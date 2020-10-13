News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington 10/13: One Last Look Back On The Rams

Oct 13, 2020 at 11:13 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WUW101320
Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young gets ready to rush the passer. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Elizabeth Smith trying to comprehend Alex Smith's confounding comeback.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports that Kyle Allen is the starting quarterback heading into Week 6.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his analysis on Washington's game against the Rams.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the performance of Washington's secondary.

-- ESPN's Jeremy Willis writes about social medias reaction to Alex Smith's return.

-- ESPN's John Keim continues his story on how Alex Smith was able to complete his comeback

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his take on Washington's secondary.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco highlights Nate Burleson having Alex Smith as the Comeback Player of the Year "right now."

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at how Washington's offense performed with Kyle Allen at quarterback. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes about the top players in the 2021 draft class. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also writes about Alex Smith's return while recapping the game. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Ron Rivera saw enough Sunday to stick with Kyle Allen. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras reports on Barack Obama congratulating Alex Smith on his return. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond-Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Kyle Allen remaining Washington's starting quarterback.

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Ron Rivera Wants More Consistency On Defense Ahead Of 3-Game Division Stretch

-- WFT Daily: Alex Smith Does The Impossible

-- President's Weekly Brief: Avengers Of Innovation – Assemble

-- Instant Analysis: Big Plays Hurt Washington's Defense In Loss To Rams

-- 3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Rams

-- Washington-Rams Monday Stats Pack

-- Snap Counts: Washington-Rams, Week 5

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Rams

-- Alex Smith Completes Remarkable Comeback

-- WFT Daily: How Terry McLaurin Can Build On A Dominant Start

-- Kyle Allen Is Well-Prepared To Lead Washington's Offense

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Dominates Rams In Playoffs

-- Alex Smith Named Backup, Takes Next Step Towards Returning To Game Action

-- 'I'm Always Ready': Kyle Allen Leans On Past Experiences To Prepare For Starting Role

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Let the games begin

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | The road to the Draft begins in Mobile

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Stars in the secondary

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | 2022 standouts, season breakdowns and more

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | More updates on the Commanders' offensive coordinator search

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | A new addition to FedExField and Year 2 strides

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Another Pro Bowler added to the list

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | The search for a new offensive coordinator begins

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | All-Pro Reavo

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Offseason reflections and more

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Looking ahead to decisions at offensive coordinator

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Looking at the Commanders' top defensive players from Week 18

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Advertising