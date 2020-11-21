News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington 11/21: Chase Young Vs. Joe Burrow

Nov 21, 2020 at 11:03 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Defensive end Chase Young during Washington Football Team practice on Nov. 20, 2020. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Bengals Practice Week 11/20

The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Nov. 20, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier highlights how Isaiah Wright beat the odds as an undrafted rookie in an unusual offseaon.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the possibility of Morgan Moses playing left tackle against the Bengals.

-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell examines Chase Young's rookie campaign.

-- The Washington Post's Jake Russell writes about Washington wearing its throwback uniforms against the Bengals.

-- ESPN's John Keim talks with team president Jason Wright about a bevy of topics.

-- ESPN's Jeff Legwold provides his rookie rankings 10 weeks into the season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides three predictions for Washington's game against the Bengals.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey gives one number to know ahead of Sunday's game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also gives two players who may be in different roles against the Bengals.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also reports on Alex Smith's feelings two years after his injury.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Terry McLaurin remembering the Dwayne Haskins and Joe Burrow quarterback battle at Ohio State.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes that Ron Rivera believes Joe Burrow is "the real deal."

-- NBC Sports Washington's Michael DePrisco wonders if Alex Smith could serve as the bridge to a young quarterback.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that J.D. McKissic is much more than a third-down running back. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also previews Week 11. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about the top 2 picks facing off Sunday. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Dwayne Haskins' future.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also dives into Washington seeking consistency from the linebackers.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Alex Smith continuing to check off boxes two years after injury.

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: To The Left, To The Left

-- Washington Vs. Bengals Preview: Offense Looks To Stay On Track

-- Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Bengals, Week 11

-- Washington's Pass Rush Is Set Up To Hound Joe Burrow

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Sean Taylor's Playoff-Sealing Fumble Return

-- WFT Daily: Stayin' Alive (On Third Down)

-- WFT Daily: Young WRs Come Alive With Smith At QB

-- Assessing Washington's Free Agent Signings

-- Washington Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

-- President's Weekly Brief: Next Player Up

-- A Pro Bowl Season Is Brewing For Terry McLaurin

-- Statement From The Washington Football Team On This Sunday's Game Against The Cincinnati Bengals At FedExField

-- 3 Reasons For Washington's Slow Starts This Season

-- WFT Daily: Stop Doubting Alex Smith

