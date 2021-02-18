News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington 2/18: More Praise For The Rookie Class

Feb 18, 2021 at 11:04 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala analyzes Ron Rivera's approach during his first year in Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about a 1933 NFL jersey that will now sell for thousands.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington bringing in another executive with general manager experience.

-- NFL.com's Gennaro Filice & Nick Shook rank each NFL rookie class.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux shares his opinion on free agents he believes Washington should target.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey provides who he believes is the best free agent at every position.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux breaks down Alex Smith's interview with Kyle Brandt.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker answers Washington-related questions in her latest mailbag. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig collaborates with Arif Hasan to take a look at the latest mock draft buzz surrounding the NFL. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also delves into the factors surrounding Washington trying to find another playmaking wide receiver. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras digs into what he views are Washington's free agent needs.

