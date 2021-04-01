News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington 4/1: Remembering Sean Taylor On His Birthday

Apr 01, 2021 at 01:40 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

sean

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also looks at how William Jackson III fits into Washington's defense.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier analyzes how Curtis Samuel fits into Washington's offense.

-- ESPN's NFL Nation provides the opponents for the 17th game of 2021.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey dives into potential prospects for Washington if they trade up in the draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also recaps Taylor Heinicke's thoughts about the arrival of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about draft prospect Christian Darrisaw saying that playing for WFT would be "a dream come true."

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives her free agency report card to Washington. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 7.0

-- Pro Day Watch 4.0: Kyle Pitts Headlines Next Group Of Prospects To Participate In New Combine Format

-- Ron Rivera Honored As A True Leader in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

-- What To Know About The NFL's 17-Game Schedule For 2021

-- Washington's 2021 Home And Away Opponents Are Finalized

-- Where Washington Stands In The 'Post-Free Agency' NFL Power Rankings

-- Washington Football Dance Team Releases Audition Schedule for 2021 Season

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who NFL.com's Bucky Brooks Has Washington Taking In The First Round

-- Need For Speed: Samuel, McLaurin Bring Burner Element To Washington's Reworked Offense

-- 5 Things To Know About CB Darryl Roberts

-- 5 Things To Know About WR Adam Humphries

-- President's Brief: Rebrand Edition -- Setting The Record Straight

-- Inside Ryan Fitzpatrick's Decision To Come To Washington

-- Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks Have Been Finalized

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 6.0

-- 'I'm Super Excited': Players React To Washington's Free Agent Signings

-- 2021 Washington Free Agency Journal

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick Excited For Washington: 'I Have To Prove Myself Again'

-- Free Agency Tracker

-- Washington Free Agency Timeline

Related Links

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for the Emerald City

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Snapping a nearly three decade streak

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for Week 9

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Aftermath of the trade deadline

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Highlights and reflections from Week 8

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Another opportunity to get back on track

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Another opportunity to improve

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Keeping a short memory

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Empire state of mind

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Building on success

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Time for depth players to step up

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Scouting out the Falcons

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
Advertising