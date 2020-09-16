Wake Up Washington 9/16: Moving On To The Arizona Cardinals

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Ron Rivera battling through cancer during the regular season.
-- Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Coach Rivera's response to Washington's resilience.
-- Washington Post's Scott Allen analyzes Washington's defense after its week 1 performance.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Chase Young's promising start.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes there is zero confusion about challenging plays with Ron Rivera in charge.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also gives his take on what Washington should do about Allen Robinson.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker highlights what Dexter Manley thought about Ryan Kerrigan breaking his official sack record.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Washington Football Daily 9/15: Ron Rivera Knew His Players Had Been Through A Lot. That's What Made Seeing Them Smile After A Win So Gratifying.
-- Dwayne Haskins Delivered A Spirited Halftime Speech In Ron Rivera's Absence. Then Washington Scored 20 Unanswered Points.
-- 'It Really Is Special To Me': Ryan Kerrigan Passes Dexter Manley As Washington's Official Sack Leader