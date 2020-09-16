News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington 9/16: Moving On To The Arizona Cardinals

Sep 16, 2020 at 10:04 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Ron Rivera battling through cancer during the regular season.

-- Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Coach Rivera's response to Washington's resilience.

-- Washington Post's Scott Allen analyzes Washington's defense after its week 1 performance.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Chase Young's promising start.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes there is zero confusion about challenging plays with Ron Rivera in charge.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also gives his take on what Washington should do about Allen Robinson.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker highlights what Dexter Manley thought about Ryan Kerrigan breaking his official sack record.

