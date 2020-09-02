News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington 9/2: Trey Quinn Begins Raising Funds For Hurricane Relief In His Hometown

Sep 02, 2020 at 09:58 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on Washington trading for offensive tackle David Sharpe.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes about 10 questions from the Washington Football Team's training camp.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington renaming streets after Joe Gibbs and Sean Taylor.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras gives his 53-man roster projections for Alex Smith and Bryce Love.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler highlights Jennifer King's excitement to be a part of the new culture in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey lists 10 things he learned from Washington's training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his opinion on Washington renaming streets after Joe Gibbs and Sean Taylor.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Kendall Fuller is fitting right in with his teammates.

-- ESPN's John Keim discusses Terry McLaurin getting tips from Odell Beckham Jr. on being a dominant receiver.

-- ProFootballTalk's reports on Trey Quinn raising funds for hurricane relief in his hometown.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig and Rhiannon Walker give their 53-man roster projections for the Washington Football Team.

