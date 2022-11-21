Wake Up Washington | A case of the Victory Mondays

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.
The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig takes a closer look at Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne's dominance.
- ESPN's John Keim writes about why the Commanders are sticking with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Washington showed maturity against Texans.
- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock report for the Commanders after their win over the Texans.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about the Commanders announcing Taylor Heinicke as the starter.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the Commanders routing the Texans.
- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from the Commanders' win over the Texans.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the defense dominating their opponents.
- The Washington Post's Candace Buckner gives her perspective on the Commanders' 2022 season.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Rivera's plans for Chase Young, Carson Wentz.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the viral Commanders' song.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about the latest updates on Chase Young.
- ESPN's John Keim writes about Taylor Heinicke buying Air Jordans for teammates after Washington's win against the Eagles.
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)