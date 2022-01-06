News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Excitement for the future

Jan 06, 2022 at 09:24 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Terry McLaurin throws a stiff arm on a defender during the Washington Football Team's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington's players being excited about Washington's name reveal.

-- The Today Show's Scott Stump reports on Washington's plans to announce new name and team identity.

-- NBC Sports Washington writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts on Washington's name.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at five players he thinks could be playing for a roster spot against the Giants.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about what the oddsmakers think about Washington's new name.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also reports on Washington activating Antonio Gibson and Ereck Flowers off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Tress Way's one request for Washington's new name.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey takes a closer look at details you may have missed during Washington's announcement about its name.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about how Washington's defense has performed this year. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Heinicke reflects on 'dream come true' of being a starting quarterback

-- Rescouting the Giants | 3 things to know ahead of Washington's season finale

-- Washington vs. Giants preview | A rematch 16 weeks in the making

-- Washington activates Tress Way, releases Kyle Shurmur and Ryan Winslow

-- Week 18 gives Washington deeper look at its depth

-- Why Wolves won't work (and a date to save)

-- 5 Takeaways from Washington dropping its home finale

-- 3 numbers to know after Washington's loss to Philadelphia

-- Reaction Roundup from Washington's loss to Philly

-- Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

PHOTOS | Giants Practice Week 1/5

The Washington Football Team begins its final week of practice for the 2021 season ahead of its Week 18 road trip against the New York Giants. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

